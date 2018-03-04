Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Erase 20-Point Deficit to Beat Joel Embiid, 76ers

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks could have easily folded Sunday when they fell behind by 20 points in the first quarter and 19 points in the third quarter and watched their losing streak extend to five, but this is a playoff race.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was brilliant at the BMO Harris Bradley Center and spearheaded Milwaukee's multiple comebacks in a 118-110 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The two-time All-Star stuffed the stat sheet with 35 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block, shining brightest in a battle of superstars featuring Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on the other side.

The head-to-head win took on additional importance because the Bucks pulled to within a half-game of the 76ers in the tightly contested Eastern Conference playoff race.

Milwaukee didn't make it easy on itself by falling into such significant holes, but it made history Philadelphia is all too familiar with:

The comebacks largely happened because Antetokounmpo's full arsenal was on display against one of the best defenses in the league. According to NBA.com, the 76ers boast the fourth-best defensive rating in the league, but that didn't stop the Greek Freak from overwhelming the opposition.

He found himself handling the ball throughout the contest, especially with guard Malcolm Brogdon out with a quad injury, and he consistently blew past defenders in the blink of an eye with his long strides and didn't hesitate to get out in transition when the opportunities presented themselves.

Antetokounmpo's prowess as a scorer was clear, especially when he poured in 14 points in the third quarter as Milwaukee enjoyed a 21-0 run and turned a 19-point deficit into a seven-point lead heading into the fourth, but he didn't hesitate to find his teammates when doubles came his way.

As a result, eight Bucks scored at least seven points. Milwaukee drilled 10 three-pointers as well, with many of them coming with the defense shifted out of respect for Antetokounmpo's presence.

It wasn't just Antetokounmpo, as Eric Bledsoe answered Simmons in a battle of point guards with enough supporting offense in 22 points, seven assists and five boards. Whenever the 76ers were too focused on Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe was there to take advantage of the openings and keep the comeback rolling.

There was timely defense as well, thanks in part to Antetokounmpo's length, which forced 26 Philadelphia turnovers and held the visitors to just 14 points in the third quarter as the home team seized control for good.

The 76ers will surely rue their missed chances and the sloppy play, considering how quickly they came roaring out of the gates.

They were in full-on nightmare mode for Milwaukee's defense, as Simmons sliced through defenders with ease on the outside and either finished at the rim or set up his teammates for open looks. His team's collapse—and his six turnovers—will overshadow his otherwise head-turning performance with 12 points, 15 assists, five rebounds and two blocks.

Any time the Bucks focused too much attention on him, he looked the way of Embiid (19 points and eight boards) on the blocks or Dario Saric (25 points and six boards) and JJ Redick (17 points) on the wing. It appeared as if the foursome would have no trouble winning its third game in a row when it scored the first 10 points and poured in 43 points in the first quarter alone.

ESPN Stats & Info noted Simmons joined some impressive company by keeping the ball moving and preventing the Bucks from settling in on the defensive end:

While Philadelphia lost its commanding lead from the first quarter in the second, it still closed the half on a 21-9 run and looked to be in control again before the Bucks flipped the script behind the Antetokounmpo and Bledsoe tandem.

Milwaukee will look to start a winning streak Monday against the Indiana Pacers, and Philadelphia will look to bounce back from its collapse Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets.