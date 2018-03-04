Jarvis Landry Trade Rumors: Ravens, Bears Among 'At Least' 5 Teams Interested

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

There is apparently a heavy market for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears are reportedly two of at least five teams interested in a trade for the 25-year-old.

Although the Miami Dolphins placed the franchise tag on Landry, potentially giving him a one-year deal worth more than $16 million, he could still be dealt before next season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported the Dolphins were interested in trading away the three-time Pro Bowler.

Landry led the league with 112 catches last season, giving him 400 in his first four years in the NFL. He also scored a career-high nine touchdowns in 2017.

Though, the Dolphins might not be able to keep Landry because of their salary-cap issues, with only about $14 million available heading into free agency, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Even with the cost, there are obviously several teams who would be thrilled to add Landry to their roster, especially the Bears and Ravens.

Chicago ranked dead last in the NFL in passing last season, but it is hard to blame this completely on rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Although last year's No. 2 overall pick only threw seven interceptions, there were few established options in the receiving corps.

Kendall Wright led the team with 614 receiving yards, but adding a consistent threat in the slot like Landry could help Trubisky make big strides in his second season.

Meanwhile, Baltimore already knows what it has in quarterback Joe Flacco, but he has lacked a reliable receiver for the past few years. Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman were all inconsistent, although Landry could represent a go-to option for Flacco on short-yardage routes.

With plenty of competition for the talented young player, however, it could lead to a high cost in a potential trade.