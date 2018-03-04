Bo Jackson Joins Royals as Guest Coach During Spring Training

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 24: Former Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals player and Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson waves to the crowd as as he is introduced before the 2013 Civil Rights Game between the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers at U.S. Cellular Field on August 24, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson was earlier honored with the MLB Beacon of Change Award. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)
Brian Kersey/Getty Images

Bo Jackson returned to the diamond Sunday as a guest coach for the Kansas City Royals during spring training.

The team shared photos of Jackson working with the team:

Jackson said he can do "anything I want to do" in his role with the team.

"I've been told I have diplomatic immunity," he said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "It's fun being back here because this is where it all started for me."

A two-sport star who won the 1985 Heisman Trophy and was an MLB All-Star and NFL Pro Bowler, Jackson started his MLB career with the Royals in 1986. He appeared in 511 games for the team, hitting 109 home runs and batting .250 with a .480 slugging percentage.

Josh Vernier of 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, Missouri, noted some on the Royals roster may not have been familiar with Jackson's athletic exploits:

Jackson told reporters he has worked in the past with the Chicago White Sox, with whom he played two seasons, during spring training, so he's familiar with imparting wisdom to younger players ahead of the regular season.

"What I get out of it is meeting all the old Royals, and meeting some of today's players I only get to see on TV," Jackson said, per MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan. "Most of the [young] players weren't even born when I played, or they were babies. I just give them whatever advice I can."

According to Flanagan, Jackson is among many guest instructors the Royals will invite to their spring training facilities in Surprise, Arizona, before the team starts the 2018 season March 29 against the White Sox.

Related

    Report: Buxton, Twins Have Interest in Extension

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Buxton, Twins Have Interest in Extension

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Arenado Doesn’t Expect Rockies Extension This Season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Arenado Doesn’t Expect Rockies Extension This Season

    Mark Polishuk
    via MLB Trade Rumors

    Could Kemp Win Dodgers' Starting LF Job?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Could Kemp Win Dodgers' Starting LF Job?

    MLB
    via MLB

    Hamels Doesn't Believe in 6-Man Rotation

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Hamels Doesn't Believe in 6-Man Rotation

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com