Bo Jackson Joins Royals as Guest Coach During Spring Training

Brian Kersey/Getty Images

Bo Jackson returned to the diamond Sunday as a guest coach for the Kansas City Royals during spring training.

The team shared photos of Jackson working with the team:

Jackson said he can do "anything I want to do" in his role with the team.

"I've been told I have diplomatic immunity," he said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "It's fun being back here because this is where it all started for me."

A two-sport star who won the 1985 Heisman Trophy and was an MLB All-Star and NFL Pro Bowler, Jackson started his MLB career with the Royals in 1986. He appeared in 511 games for the team, hitting 109 home runs and batting .250 with a .480 slugging percentage.

Josh Vernier of 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, Missouri, noted some on the Royals roster may not have been familiar with Jackson's athletic exploits:

Jackson told reporters he has worked in the past with the Chicago White Sox, with whom he played two seasons, during spring training, so he's familiar with imparting wisdom to younger players ahead of the regular season.

"What I get out of it is meeting all the old Royals, and meeting some of today's players I only get to see on TV," Jackson said, per MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan. "Most of the [young] players weren't even born when I played, or they were babies. I just give them whatever advice I can."

According to Flanagan, Jackson is among many guest instructors the Royals will invite to their spring training facilities in Surprise, Arizona, before the team starts the 2018 season March 29 against the White Sox.