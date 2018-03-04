Arnold Sports Festival Results 2018: Sunday Results, Highlights and Reaction

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Sunday marked the fourth and final day for the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, and the Rogue Record Breakers took center stage even though the vast majority of the headline competitions were already in the rearview mirror.

According to the Arnold official website, "Those who break world records will win $5,000 and his or her performance will be submitted to the Guinness Book of Records."

While the website noted Hafthor Bjornsson attempted to throw a 56-pound ring weight over a 20-foot bar, three competitors attempted to lift a 315-pound dumbbell overhead and more challengers attempted to lift a 309-pound stone and then a 324-pound stone over a 44-inch bar, it was Martins Licis who stole the show in the rockover squat.

He thrilled the fans gathered in Columbus to watch some of the world's best weightlifters and bodybuilders by setting a record with a 560-pound rockover squat:

Licis made the headlines, but there was a full slate of events to close the four-day festival. The full slate can be found on the sports festival website, and Sunday included the 5K Pump and Run, rowing competitions, the Arnold Fitness Expo, chess competitions, the Spartan obstacle course, amateur boxing, fencing and ax throwing.

The famed host was also in attendance and reflected on the memories created during the weekend:

Sunday ended another Arnold Sports Festival that included a number of notable moments.

On Friday, Kamal Elgargni captured the Arnold Classic 212 championship, while Breon Ansley and Shanique Grant won the Classic Physique Arnold competitions in the men's and women's events, respectively.

On Saturday, Bjornsson—known by many as The Mountain on HBO's hit show Game of Thrones—won the Arnold Strongman Classic competition after finishing in second place last year. He turned heads in the Elephant Bar Deadlift Event by setting a world-record deadlift of an astounding 1,041 pounds:

Bjornsson already impressed Friday when he beat last year's Strongman Classic champion, Brian Shaw, to win the bag-over-bar throw by tossing a 95-pound bag over a 15-foot high bar. He then finished third in the stone shoulder event.

With Arnold Schwarzenegger serving as the star power and organizing force, the 2018 festival was yet another success in Columbus, and Licis served as the exclamation mark Sunday. The biggest names in weightlifting and bodybuilding are sure to descend on Columbus again next year as they attempt to smash more records.