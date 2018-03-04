Kobe Bryant's 'Dear Basketball' Wins Oscar Award for Best Animated Short Film

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Add another accomplishment to Kobe Bryant's illustrious resume: Oscar winner.

Bryant took home an Academy Award in the animated short film category Sunday for his work as the executive producer of Dear Basketball. The piece journeys through Bryant's basketball career, starting when he was a child and venturing into his stardom with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was nominated for the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, alongside Garden Party, Lou, Negative Space and Revolting Rhymes.

Bryant was nominated with animator Glen Keane, who is known for his work with Disney on films such as The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.

Dear Basketball is based on the poem the Lakers great wrote in 2015 for the Players' Tribune.

Bryant expressed his appreciation on Twitter at the time of the nomination:

There is no questioning Bryant's achievements on the basketball floor: He's a five-time NBA champion, the 2007-08 NBA MVP, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, a 15-time All-NBA selection, a two-time scoring champ and an 18-time All-Star. And he wasted little time finding success after his retirement.

Attention for the Oscar winner will now turn to what's next: ESPN announced in January it had teamed with Bryant's Granity Studios for a new basketball show called Detail, which Bryant will write, produce and host.

On Saturday, Bryant discussed his future projects with Kelley L. Carter of The Undefeated:

"They all center around sports. How do we take sports and tell beautiful tales, beautiful stories that connect to human nature? If you look at sports as a whole, it connects people worldwide, on a global scale. Much like music does. But what separates music from sports is that sports is something that unites people, something people do together."

Dear Basketball worked out well enough for Bryant, suggesting there may be more success to come for the future Hall of Famer.