Real Madrid Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo Showing Interest in David De Gea

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made the most of his contacts at former club Manchester United to get updates on David De Gea's form as he seeks to help deliver the goalkeeper to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The Daily Star's Jack Staplehurst cited a report from Spanish outlet Diario Gol, which said Ronaldo still has "very good contacts" at Old Trafford and has told Madrid President Florentino Perez to recruit De Gea.

It's not as though the Madrid figurehead hasn't been trying, however, as fans of both clubs will remember the deadline-day collapse of De Gea's 2015 move to Spain's capital over a paperwork error, per Sky Sports.

However, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague recently gave his opinion in a Sky Sports Q&A that De Gea—whose current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2019—could sign new terms in his current setting:

De Gea also has the offer of a one-year extension at United that would take him through to 2020, with the 27-year-old currently enjoying his seventh season with the club and still arguing his place as the world's best stopper.

The Red Devils are third to heated rivals Manchester City in the Premier League standings, but De Gea continues to reign supreme in one department, per Squawka:

Ronaldo left United two years before De Gea made the move to Manchester from Atletico Madrid, but his insiders at the Premier League powerhouse reportedly have told him the 'keeper has "reached standards they have never seen of him before."

Meanwhile, Madrid have endured a disappointing domestic campaign and could replace Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the No. 1 role following long-term speculation over his position as the club's starting stopper.

Navas was speculated to be heading to Old Trafford in exchange for De Gea back when that 2015 move fell at the 11th hour, per Sky Sports' report, and confidence in his abilities likely hasn't grown this term.

De Gea has been named Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year—United's fan-voted award—for three seasons in succession from 2013/14 to 2015/16, and club legend Paul Scholes has stressed his world-class talent, via Goal:

Ronaldo's reported intervention may aid Madrid's chances of acquiring De Gea, but there's also a sense he may not be able to pull off any more than those high-ranking members of the club have tried before him.