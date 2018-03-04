Report: Buccaneers, Browns Pursued Robert Quinn Trade Before Dolphins Deal

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins acquired Robert Quinn in a trade, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but they weren't the only team interested in the Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher.

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns tried to trade for Quinn before the Dolphins nabbed him.

The Dolphins reportedly traded a fourth- and sixth-round pick for Quinn, who has two more years left on his contract at about $24 million, per Spotrac.

While the Buccaneers have been "actively searching for pass-rush help," per Laine, the options in the draft and free agency are limited. The team finished dead last in the NFL last season with just 22 sacks, with defensive tackle Gerald McCoy leading the way with six.

Will Clarke had 2.5 sacks, the most of any edge-rusher on the roster.

Considering Quinn is a two-time Pro Bowler coming off a season where he tallied 8.5 sacks, he would have been a big boost to this defense.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was slightly better in this area with 34 sacks on the year. Myles Garrett looks like the real deal after totaling seven sacks in 11 games, although the squad could use more veteran leadership on both sides of the ball after going 0-16 last season.

The Browns have the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in the draft while the Buccaneers will draft seventh overall, so the teams could look toward the rookie class for more help in the front seven.