Kevin Harvick Earns 2nd Win of the Season at NASCAR at Las Vegas 2018

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Kevin Harvick already looks like the man to beat in 2018 after his win at the Pennzoil 400 Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He followed up his dominant performance in last week's win in Atlanta with another impressive showing from start to finish. The No. 4 car led 209 out of 267 laps to earn his second victory in three official races this season.

Kyle Busch earned a second-place finish after crossing the line 2.906 seconds behind Harvick.

Final Results

1. Kevin Harvick (4)

2. Kyle Busch (18)

3. Kyle Larson (42)

4. Martin Truex Jr. (78)

5. Ryan Blaney (12)

6. Brad Keselowski (2)

7. Joey Logano (22)

8. Erik Jones (20)

9. Paul Menard (21)

10. Aric Almirola (10)

Full results available at NASCAR.com.

It's not easy to win without legitimate challenges down the stretch, but Harvick did it for the second week in a row:

Ryan Blaney started on the pole, but it only took one lap for Harvick to take over the lead and showcase his speed.

The No. 4 car remained in front to earn the Stage 1 victory ahead of Martin Truex Jr.:

Harvick remained nearly flawless in the next stage as well, adding another playoff point behind his Stage 2 victory.

A caution at the end of the stage kept the rest of the field closer than it should have been, but no one was any match for Harvick, who finished ahead of Blaney and Kyle Larson.

There was significantly more drama in the final stage, however. Jamie McMurray went into the wall and eventually into the garage. Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott were then involved in a crash with 83 laps to go:

Joey Logano had a short run as the leader, although Harvick eventually regained control for the duration of the race.

Only nine drivers were on the lead lap at the time of the checkered flag.

Big names like Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. had strong finishes to give hope toward future races, but no one could catch the No. 4 car in this one.

The Monster Cup series will continue its western portion of the schedule with the TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix next weekend.