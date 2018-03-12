Kevin Durant, Warriors Clinch Playoff Berth After Spurs' Loss to Rockets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors clinched a playoff berth Monday with the San Antonio Spurs' 109-93 defeat to the Houston Rockets, ensuring their place in the postseason with 15 games remaining in the regular season.

The team celebrated the achievement on Twitter:

The remainder of the regular season still holds relevance, however, as the team is in a battle with the Houston Rockets for the top overall seed and home-court advantage in the Western Conference. The Warriors are currently two games behind the Rockets in the standings.

The Rockets hold the tiebreaker between the teams, having won the season series 2-1.

While the Rockets are a major threat, the Warriors will be the favorites to defend their title and win a third championship in four years. They continue to have the most star power in the NBA, led by former MVPs Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, the best two-way shooting guard in the NBA in Klay Thompson and arguably the league's most impactful defender in Draymond Green.

Add in a deep, veteran bench and the league's best defense to accompany an efficient and deadly offense, and the Warriors are hard to bet against. Certainly, they appear to be on a collision course with James Harden, Chris Paul and the Rockets.

"Maybe we do end up playing the Rockets, and, you know, I like our chances no matter who we play," Green said in late February, per Daniel Rapaport of SI.com. "But we do know that they're a threat. They've added some great pieces and as it's been highly publicized, that team is built to be us. 

"Noted. Great. We'll see y'all soon." 

