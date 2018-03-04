Jerry Jones Talks Ezekiel Elliott, Says RB 'Paid the Most Level of Punishment'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the six-game suspension levied against running back Ezekiel Elliott last season served as a learning experience for the 2016 All-Pro.

Jones said Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine the punishment will be "a constant reminder" for Elliott to be accountable in all situations, per the Dallas Morning News' Kate Hairopoulos:

"He's paid the most level of punishment that I've seen for what he did. So he's done that. That would make any of us cognizant of the fact that you have serious accountability for any situation that you get into. ... And it's costly, and it's certainly cost him. It's cost him. So he's smart; he is smart. And so we should have every reason to believe that that will be a constant reminder when you're making decisions. I think that's the case."

The NFL suspended Elliott after investigating domestic violence allegations involving him and an ex-girlfriend. Although prosecutors in Columbus, Ohio, didn't pursue criminal charges against Elliott, the NFL issued the suspension.

Jones had been adamant in his support of Elliott, stating publicly in August "you have no evidence here" to warrant a lengthy ban. According to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham, Jones also approached NFL investigator Lisa Friel in October 2016 to say she and the league should be lenient toward Elliott: "I'm saying this as an owner. Your bread and butter is going to get both of us thrown out on the street."

Van Natta and Wickersham reported Jones had grown so angered by Elliott's suspension that it played a role in his attempts to stall the contract extension offered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Not only was Jones reportedly preparing for a lawsuit against the NFL, but he had also lined up a possible successor in the event he ousted Goodell.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Goodell was prepared to demand Jones pay $2 million to cover the costs incurred by the NFL when it prepared for his possible lawsuit and defended Elliott's suspension in court.