NFL Combine 2018 Results: Sunday Highlights, Reaction and Recap

After offense dominated the first two days of the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the defensive stars in this year's draft class had an opportunity to showcase themselves Sunday.

Defensive linemen and linebackers ran through drills on the third day of the event. While many focused on how top pass-rushers such as Bradley Chubb, Arden Key and Harold Landry would perform, Shaquem Griffin stole the show.

The UCF Knights linebacker ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, which was the fastest time for the position since 2003. The NFL shared a replay of his run:

Naturally, Griffin sent social media into a frenzy:

Doctors amputated Griffin's left hand when he was four years old, which was the result of a condition that had developed before he was born. Despite that, Griffin had 18.5 sacks in his final two years with UCF.

Griffin had already raised eyebrows by benching 20 225-pound reps Saturday with the aid of a prosthetic on his left hand. Between that and his 40-yard dash, Griffin may be soaring up NFL draft boards.

Chubb, meanwhile, headed for Indianapolis with little to prove. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Chubb as not only the best edge-rusher but also the fourth-best player overall in this year's draft.

Chubb ran a 4.65-second 40 and jumped 36 inches in the vertical leap. NFL Research put those numbers in perspective:

Landry kept pace with Chubb for the most part. The Boston College Eagles defensive end ran a hair faster than Chubb (4.64-second 40-yard dash) and equaled Chubb in the vertical (36 inches). He also hit 119 inches in the broad jump.

The NFL shared a clip of Landry, along with Key and Ohio State's Sam Hubbard, working out in position-specific drills:

It's doubtful Landry can do anything between now and the draft to jump above Chubb, but his work in Indianapolis could help him ascend into the first half of the opening round.

Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Tremaine Edmunds solidified his status as a top-10 prospect by hitting 4.54 in the 40-yard dash. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah compared Edmunds to three-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr, who was selected ninth overall by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014:

Edmunds only intercepted one pass in three seasons at Virginia Tech, but he has the speed and agility to cover the middle of the field against the pass. The NFL showed off Edmunds' coverage skills while he was working out at the combine:

While Edmunds' pass rushing isn't at the level of Landry's or Chubb's, his defensive versatility and obvious athleticism will ensure he doesn't have to wait long to hear his name called on Day 1 of the 2018 draft.

Key certainly didn't approach Orlando Brown-like levels of disappointment, but the LSU Tigers defensive end had a somewhat underwhelming combine.

According to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones, Key was nursing a knee injury that prevented him from running in the 40-yard dash. He participated in a few other combine elements. Key reached 31 inches in the vertical leap and 117 inches in the broad jump, and he completed the 20-yard shuttle in 4.25 seconds.

Key may have helped himself the most by showing up at the combine with a weight of 238 pounds. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Key said he had tipped the scales at 280 pounds at one point during the 2017 season and generally weighed between 270 and 275 pounds.

Shedding over 30 points for the combine illustrated his desire to make a big impression in Indianapolis, though his knee injury prevented that from happening.

Like Key, Roquan Smith delivered a mixed bag at the combine.

He told reporters Saturday he didn't feel comfortable doing the bench press because he's still feeling the effects of a shoulder injury from this past season, per NFL.com's Nick Shook. NFL Network's Rich Eisen (h/t 247Sports' Brad Crawford) reported a hamstring injury then cut Smith's work Sunday short.

The Georgia Bulldogs linebacker was at least able to register a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, which RealGM's Jeff Risdon didn't think should get overlooked:

A hamstring injury also ended the day for Washington Huskies defensive tackle Vita Vea, according to Jones. Vea had 41 reps in the bench press and ran the 40-yard dash in 5.10 seconds before bowing out.

Among the defensive linemen invited, Alabama Crimson Tide end Da'Shawn Hand was one of the bigger surprises. He had the seventh-best 40-yard dash (4.83 seconds) in the linemen group, which is impressive since he weighed in at 297 pounds. None of the six guys ahead of him weighed more than 283.

Hand cemented his status as a Day 2 prospect at the combine.

Marcus Davenport was another winner from Sunday. The UTSA Roadrunners defensive end had the fastest 40 (4.58 seconds) in the linemen group, sixth in the vertical (33.5 inches) and second in the broad jump (124 inches).

In his last big board, Miller ranked Davenport 23rd overall and listed him as the "biggest riser" at edge-rusher. Davenport's stock will continue to climb once he leaves Indianapolis.

The 2018 NFL Scouting Combine will wrap up Monday with safeties and cornerbacks taking center stage at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Official combine results are courtesy of NFL.com.