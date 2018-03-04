Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jonathan Tah and Heung-Min Son

TF-Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Jonathan Tah as a replacement for Toby Alderweireld and are also said to be ready to hand Heung-Min Son a new contract.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino's side have been unable to agree a new deal with Alderweireld, and he may be sold in the summer. Spurs have scouted Tah and could look to bring him in if the Belgian departs, according to Neil Moxley at the Sunday People.

Spurs may have their work cut out landing Tah, as he has just signed a contract extension at Bayer Leverkusen that will keep him at the club until 2023, the club confirmed on their official website.

Leverkusen celebrated the news with a glimpse of Tah's talents via their official Twitter account:

The 22-year-old is a strong and athletic centre-back and is one of the most promising defenders in the Bundesliga. He has already been capped by Germany at senior level and will be hoping to be part of manager Joachim Low's squad for the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

Tottenham are willing to sell Alderweireld and the transfer has Pochetttino's approval, according to Matt Hughes at The Times.

Football writer Paul Higham said if Alderweireld does depart, he will be a wanted man:

A replacement will be needed if Alderweireld is sold, but Tottenham may have to spend big to prise Tah away from Leverkusen now the club have tied him down to a long-term contract.

Meanwhile, Tottenham want to extend Son's deal and improve on his current wages of £60,000 per week, per Tom Collomosse at the Evening Standard.

The 25-year-old's current deal expires in 2020, but he is enjoying a superb campaign and has forced his way into Pochettino's starting lineup. Opta show how effective he has been for Spurs:

Son scored twice against Huddersfield Town on Saturday and his performance may be enough to ensure he starts the second leg of Tottenham's Champions League last-16 tie against Juventus, per ESPN FC's Ben Pearce:

The South Korean has proved to be a crucial member of the Spurs squad. He contributes goals and assists, and it would be a good move by the club to secure his future.