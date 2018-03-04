Malcolm Butler Rumors: Jets 'Like' Patriots CB Entering Free Agency

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Free-agent cornerback Malcolm Butler will be among the New York Jets' targets this offseason, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reported Sunday.

According to Cimini, the Jets and cornerback Morris Claiborne remain at an impasse over a new contract. Should New York fail to re-sign Claiborne, Butler would be among the names the team would consider.

Butler's time with the New England Patriots appears to be over after he didn't play a single defensive snap in the team's Super Bowl LII defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. He posted a statement on Twitter addressing the story, which also came off as him saying goodbye to the Patriots:

Targeting a marquee cornerback in free agency makes sense for the Jets.

The team ranked 21st in pass defense (234.3 yards allowed per game) and 22nd in pass-defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders. Even if they re-sign Claiborne, the Jets should prioritize upgrading the secondary.

New York also has more than enough money to win a bidding war for the best free agents available. According to Over the Cap, the $90 million in projected salary cap space is second only to the Cleveland Browns ($109.4 million).

Butler's Super Bowl benching capped off a somewhat disappointing year for the 2015 Pro Bowler. He had two interceptions and 12 pass breakups—the latter of which was his lowest since becoming a regular starter in 2015. According to Football Outsiders' Michael Renner, quarterbacks also had a 103.3 passer rating when targeting Butler, which was the highest rating allowed of his career.

Still, Butler is one of the best free agents at his position, so he'd make an immediate impact in the Big Apple if signed with the Jets.