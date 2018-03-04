Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: Vikings QB Drawing Interest from Teams as Starter

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings may not be sold on Teddy Bridgewater as their starter in 2018, but it appears he's drawing interest from other teams.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported "at least a handful" of teams have expressed interest in Bridgewater at the scouting combine this week.

Bridgewater, 25, is set to become an unrestricted free agent later this month. He spent his first four seasons with the Vikings, serving as their starter for his first two campaigns before a knee injury in 2016 nearly ended his career. He's appeared in just one game since the injury.

The Vikings have perhaps the most interesting quarterback conundrum in the league. All three of their quarterbacks from 2017—Bridgewater, Sam Bradford and Case Keenum—are free agents who will draw interest as starters from other teams. Minnesota is also among the four teams vying for the services of Kirk Cousins, per Schefter.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who made some eye-opening comments about his quarterback position at the combine, seemed to hint he wants Bridgewater back next season.

"I love Teddy. I've said that before. He is a competitor; he's got the heart of a lion," Zimmer told reporters Thursday. "I'm hopeful for Teddy. I hope he has an outstanding career, and I hope that it's with me."

Schefter's report did not indicate which teams have expressed interest, but it's not hard to read the tea leaves.

Bridgewater will likely be a backup plan to any team that misses out on Cousins, AJ McCarron and Keenum, who are probably going to generate the most interest on the open market. The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and Denver Broncos could all have varying interest in adding a quarterback in free agency.