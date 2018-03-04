Premier League Results Week 29: Sunday's 2018 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Manchester City restored an 18-point lead at the summit of the Premier League on Sunday after they defeated champions Chelsea 1-0 for the second time this season at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens edged Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in September, and Bernardo Silva's ricocheted strike 30 seconds into the second half proved enough to maintain his side's run at the Premier League peak.

Brighton beat Arsenal for the first time in 36 years and claimed their first points against a top-six team when they saw out a 2-1 win Sunday, with goals coming from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang halved the deficit just before half-time, but despite dominating for periods of the second half, Arsenal were complete their comeback and remain 13 points off the top four with nine matches left.

Mohamed Salah drew level with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane as the Premier League's leading scorer this season after he netted in Liverpool's 2-0 defeat of Newcastle United, the pair now tied on 24 goals apiece.

Read on for a look back at Sunday's action and how it impacts the Premier League standings, complete with an updated breakdown of the division's top scorers.

Sunday's Results

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Arsenal

Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 78 (63)

2. Liverpool 60 (35)

3. Manchester United 59 (33)



4. Tottenham Hotspur 58 (31)

5. Chelsea 53 (24)

6. Arsenal 45 (11)

7. Burnley 40 (-2)

8. Leicester City 37 (-1)



9. Watford 36 (-8)

10. Brighton 34 (-10)



11. Everton 34 (-16)



12. Bournemouth 33 (-10)

13. Swansea City 30 (-17)

14. West Ham 30 (-18)

15. Huddersfield 30 (-25)



16. Newcastle United 29 (-13)

17. Southampton 28 (-12)



18. Crystal Palace 27 (-18)

19. Stoke City 27 (-26)

20. West Brom 20 (-21)

Top Scorers

1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 24

2. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 24

3. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 21

4. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 15

5. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 13

6. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool: 13

7. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 13

8. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 11

9. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 11



10. Son Heung-min, Tottenham Hotspur: 10

Recap

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero brought an intimidating haul of 21 league goals into Sunday's clash against Chelsea but was again unable to make his mark against Antonio Conte's men at the Etihad.

Instead, it was Raheem Sterling replacement Silva who rose to the fore, backing up his breakthrough in Thursday's 3-0 win over Arsenal with another opener in front of a home crowd, per Sky Sports Statto:

A goalless first half meant both sides were in with a shot at three points at half-time, but Silva showed great instinct to prod in from the back post less than a minute into the second period.

Alvaro Morata couldn't make the desired impact off the bench as Eden Hazard was almost forgettable as a false nine, and Goal's Nizaar Kinsella spoke of deeper issues evident in the travelling outfit:

It speaks volumes of City's strength that a player like Sterling, with 20 goals this season, can come out of the team through injury, yet manager Pep Guardiola can rely on a successor like Silva to still have his impact.

City again move effectively out of sight of their competition with 18 points distancing them from the rest, while Chelsea sit fifth and five points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with nine games left.

Arsenal may have finished as the stronger of the two sides at the Amex Stadium, but their performance on the south coast was the latest in a string of uncertain and tame attempts to wrangle in the top four.

Dunk had scored four own-goals this season but finally notched his first Premier League goal in the right net by volleying in from a seventh-minute corner. Pascal Gross then set up Murray for a headed finish 20 minutes later, the Brighton man advancing his prolific 2018 record, per Sky Sports Statto:

As much as Brighton deserved credit for their own diligence, both goals conceded by the Gunners came as a result of gaping defensive holes, with centre-backs Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny partly to blame.

Aubameyang diverted in after 43 minutes to give Arsenal hope, but it ended as nothing but a consolation as the hosts held on through seven minutes of stoppage time.

The Times' Henry Winter saw the away defeat as further ammunition as to why Arsenal chief Arsene Wenger should leave his post:

Brighton counterpart Chris Hughton was worthy of his plaudits Sunday, tactically structuring his side to play to their strengths while limiting the opposition's for the most part, and three points was his reward.

Murray's 11th goal of the Premier League campaign also saw him into the division's top 10 scorers on a par with Chelsea's Hazard, just reward for a match-winning contribution against the Gunners.