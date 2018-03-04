EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 29 Matches

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 18 points after a 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

It was also a bad day for Arsenal, as they were beaten 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion, who move up to 10th place in the table.

Here's a look at Sunday's Premier League results, the updated standings and a recap of the best of the action.

Sunday's Results

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Arsenal

Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

Updated Standings

1. Manchester City: 78

2. Liverpool: 60

3. Manchester United: 59

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 58

5. Chelsea: 53

6. Arsenal: 45

7. Burnley: 40

8. Leicester City: 37

9. Watford: 36

10. Brighton & Hove Albion: 34

11. Everton: 34

12. Bournemouth: 33

13. Swansea City: 30

14. West Ham United: 30

15. Huddersfield Town: 30

16. Newcastle United: 29

17. Southampton: 28

18. Crystal Palace: 27

19. Stoke City: 27

20. West Bromwich Albion: 20

Full standings are available, per BBC Sport.

Sunday Recap

Chelsea suffered a blow before the game with key midfielder N'Golo Kante ruled out through illness. Goal's Nizaar Kinsella said it was a huge loss for the visitors:

Manchester City dominated the first half but could not make the breakthrough despite enjoying plenty of possession. The closest they came was in the 27th minute when Leroy Sane's shot beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois but not Cesar Azpilicueta on the goal line.

Chelsea offered little as an attacking threat, and it was a performance that could have an impact on Eden Hazard's future, according to Liam Twomey at ESPN FC:

Opta highlighted their lack of threat:

City took just 40 seconds to open the scoring after half-time. Chelsea failed to clear a ball in, allowing David Silva to cross for Bernardo Silva, and he prodded the ball home at the far post.

Chelsea failed to respond to going behind and simply could not trouble the City defence. The Guardian's Owen Gibson summed up their display:

It was a dismal performance from Chelsea, and their hopes of a top-four finish are fading fast. The Blues are now five points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth and need to improve with games against Crystal Palace and Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League up next.

Meanwhile, the pressure on Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger increased after the Gunners suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions at the Amex Stadium. It's Arsenal's worst losing streak since 2002, per Opta:

Brighton took just seven minutes to open the scoring from a corner. The ball was whipped in to the far post where Shane Duffy beat goalkeeper Petr Cech to the ball, and it fell to Lewis Dunk to slam home. The goal was Dunk's first in the Premier League, per Squawka Football:

The hosts continued to press and doubled their lead on 26 minutes after Laurent Koscielny gave the ball away. Brighton showed composure to work the ball out to Pascal Gross on the right, and his pinpoint cross found Glenn Murray, who headed past Cech. The striker is the joint top scoring Englishman in the Premier League in 2018, per Sky Sports Statto:

Brighton continued to dominate but were punished just before half-time for some slack defending. The hosts failed to clear their lines, allowing Granit Xhaka to find Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, and he flicked the ball home from close range.

The Gunners almost grabbed a second immediately afterwards as Koscielny's header was deflected onto the post. Sports journalist Mark Mann-Bryans said Brighton had lost their confidence:

Arsenal dominated after the break but could not find an equaliser. They were also perhaps fortunate not to see Sead Kolasinac sent off for a late challenge on Ezequiel Schelotto. James Martin at ESPN FC said it was a clear red card:

Goalkeeper Petr Cech apologised for his own performance after the game:

The result leaves Arsenal now 13 points behind Spurs, and their best hope of securing UEFA Champions League football for next season lies in winning the Europa League.