Lonzo Ball's Strong Play Pushes Streaking Lakers to Tight Win over Spurs

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball flirted with a triple-double, and the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to five games as they defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 116-112, at AT&T Center on Saturday night.

Ball finished with 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and he continued to flash an improved three-point stroke as he drilled a pair of clutch triples with under 90 seconds remaining to push the Purple and Gold to 28-34 on the season.

Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo? Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan? 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do? Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004 Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds Butler Is the NBA's Biggest Country Music Fan Right Arrow Icon

All told, 2017's No. 2 overall pick drilled a career-high six threes as each one of his conversions came from beyond the arc. FiveThirtyEight's Chris Herring liked what he saw:

Ball also fed Julius Randle for a smooth finish at the rim that put the Lakers up five with 10.1 seconds to play.

Above all else, the performance represented another major step forward for Ball—who has been scalding hot from distance since returning from a sprained MCL.

Dating back to Feb. 23, Ball has splashed 14 of his 22 long-range attempts (64 percent) while boasting far more poise in catch-and-shoot situations.

The numbers bear that out.

According to NBA.com's player-tracking data, Ball entered the showdown against San Antonio having canned 45.9 percent of his catch-and-shoot attempts from distance since Jan. 1.

Following Saturday's win, that figure only stands to rise.

"I probably have as much confidence in him as anyone taking a three-point shot," head coach Luke Walton said after the win, according to the team's official Twitter account.

With their four-game road swing a thing of the past, the Lakers will head back to Southern California and prepare to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at Staples Center.