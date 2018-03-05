NFL Draft 2018: Latest 1st-Round Mock and Odds for Top Prospects After Combine

Michael Chang/Getty Images

With the NFL Scouting Combine winding down and plenty of new information gathered over this weekend, mock drafts all over the place are bound to change.

Of course, there's no need for drastic changes, but seeing their athleticism firsthand and keeping their film in mind, it's OK to move players up and down your boards.

After seeing these players go through the combine, where do they stack up?

We'll also look at the latest odds for who will go No. 1 overall.

Let's get to it.

NFL Mock Draft—Round 1

1. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

2. New York Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans): Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma



5. Denver Broncos: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

6. New York Jets: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

8. Chicago Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

9. San Francisco 49ers: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

10. Oakland Raiders: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

11. Miami Dolphins: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Connor Williams, OT, Texas



13. Washington Redskins: Derwin James, S, Florida State

14. Green Bay Packers: Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College

15. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

16. Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

18. Seattle Seahawks: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

19. Dallas Cowboys: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

20. Detroit Lions: Josh Sweat, DE/LB, Florida State



21. Buffalo Bills: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

22. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs): Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

23. Los Angeles Rams: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

24. Carolina Panthers: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU



25. Tennessee Titans: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

26. Atlanta Falcons: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

27. New Orleans Saints: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame



30. Minnesota Vikings: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

31. New England Patriots: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Latest Odds

Below are the latest odds for who will be taken No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL draft, according to OddsShark.

Sam Darnold (QB): +190

Josh Rosen (QB): +250

Josh Allen (QB): +300

Saquon Barkley (RB): +300

Baker Mayfield (QB): +500

Bradley Chubb (DE): +3300

Minkah Fitzpatrick (DB): +3300

Field (Any Other Player): +1400

Based on this mock draft, the choice here is Barkley.

No, a running back hasn't gone No. 1 overall since Ki-Jana Carter (also from Penn State) in 1995, but it makes sense here.

By taking Barkley No. 1 overall, the Browns can turn around and take the next best available quarterback at No. 4. The Giants are likely to take a quarterback in Rosen, and there's virtually no chance the Colts take a quarterback with Andrew Luck on the roster.

So, as this mock draft shows, the Browns end up with Barkley and Mayfield.

An offense consisting of those two, wide receivers Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman and tight end David Njoku, the Browns are a young, up-and-coming offense.

Don't take a quarterback No. 1 overall because it's the "normal" thing to do. Draft strategically, Cleveland.

Baltimore Ravens, No. 16: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

It's time for a changing of the guard in Baltimore.

Even if not immediately, soon.

Incumbent starter Joe Flacco has not been anywhere near his Super Bowl form and has had almost zero pressure behind him on the depth chart to perform better.

The Ravens have lacked weapons offensively, sure, but eventually the quarterback needs to make the talent around him better.

Flacco has been a staple in Baltimore, but bringing in a dynamic playmaker like Jackson could pressure and push Flacco. If he were to inherit the team, Jackson might turn the Ravens offense into a much more exciting spectacle.

Detroit Lions, No. 20: Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

He may have had a devastating injury his senior year of high school—dislocating his knee and tearing his ACL—you would have never guessed that following his combine performance.

As Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat writer Trevor Sikkema pointed out, Sweat came in with an arm length of 34 5/8" and a wingspan: 84 1/8", standing 6'4" 3/4".

But what really caught the attention of draftniks was Sweat's 40-yard dash time: He ran an unofficial 4.53, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports and also posted a 10-yard time of 1.55.

That's very fast.

Pairing Sweat along a defensive line with Ziggy Ansah is going to be a chore for opposing offensive lines, and the Motor City could use Sweat's talents.

Welcome to the first round, Mr. Sweat.

New England Patriots, No. 31: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

We just mentioned how Sweat had an incredible combine performance.

Well, Brown struggled.

In fact, it may have been one of the worst ever for a guy in his position to go in the first round.

In earlier mock drafts, Brown was a top-15 pick for me.

Now, he stays in the first round, but barely.

What gives me hope in Brown is going to the Patriots, his frame (nearly 6'8", weighing 345 pounds) and his wingspan, which is just north of 86 inches, according to Robinson.

This is the typical Patriots pick—a player who should have gone higher but slipped a bit and scooped up at the end of the first round.

Coached by Bill Belichick, and with Nate Solder set to become a free agent, the Patriots do have a need along the offensive line, especially if Brady wants to play for a few more years.

Taking Brown at the end of the first could prove to be intelligent.