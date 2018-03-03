Jarvis Landry Reportedly to Accept Dolphins Franchise Tag Amid Trade Rumors

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins placed the franchise tag on impending free agent Jarvis Landry, and the wide receiver apparently won't waste much time before signing it.

But that doesn't mean he'll be a Dolphin in 2018.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a source said Landry will sign the tag "imminently," giving him a salary of about $16 million next season. This comes two days after Rapoport reported the team gave the wideout permission to seek a trade.

Landry made his third straight Pro Bowl in 2017 by hauling in 112 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.

In a documentary titled Juice, the four-year veteran made his feelings about the tag clear, saying, "It's not a good deal ... The team decides to exercise the franchise tag. I'm considering not playing on it." As Rapoport noted, teams are valuing Landry as a No. 1 receiver, meaning that signing the tag could lead to a trade.

There's no denying that a $16 million salary is attractive. However, players around the league are not fans of the tag because it lacks long-term financial security and affords no injury protection.

Landry may have signed the tag, but he isn't satisfied.