NFL Free Agency 2018: Rumors and Predictions for Top Players on the Market

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

With free agency on the horizon, prepare to be inundated with more rumors than any Twitter feed can keep up with.

According to Spotrac, there will be well north of 450 free agents come March 14.

Fortunately for you, Bleacher Report is here to sort through it all and try to make sense of the speculation. There will also be predictions.

Will any of the following three players land on your favorite team?

Super Bowl Star Burton to Leave Town?

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton is probably most known for his touchdown pass in Super Bowl LII to quarterback Nick Foles.

However, it appears Burton could be taking his talents elsewhere.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Eagles are "stocked at TE and dealing with cap considerations." As a result, Burton could be on the move.

Rapoport also noted 16 teams expressed interest in the tight end.

When asked to play in an expanded role, Burton has produced, and he's shown the ability to be used in numerous ways.

Whatever team lands Burton will be getting an all-around fantastic football player.

Prediction: Baltimore Ravens

Lewis Getting Interest From Numerous Teams, Potential 3-Year Deal

The New England Patriots could be saying goodbye to yet another running back this offseason.

After blowing up in 2017, running back Dion Lewis is about to get paid a significant sum of money to perform in a similar fashion from next season—but perhaps for another team.

According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, Lewis could receive a three-year deal worth upward of $18 million.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, meanwhile, reported teams such as the New York Jets, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, and Indianapolis Colts could be among the suitors.

Unless the Patriots pony up the dough, Lewis will leave New England. And he will reunite with a former teammate to help lead his new team to a playoff berth.

Prediction: San Francisco 49ers

Front and Center: Richburg Could Be on the Move

Finding a reliable center is one of the more underrated parts of building a successful football team.

All NFL teams will be able to get a crack at impending free-agent center Weston Richburg, who played for the New York Giants in 2017.

According to Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst, the Jets are among the teams interested in the 26-year-old but the market for Richburg has "exploded and plenty of teams have shown a ton of interest."

That seems to be correct—plenty of teams need help along the offensive line and at center. Because of the interest in him, Richburg could receive quite the payday.

Leaving the Giants, competing will surely be something on Richburg's list of qualifiers for teams. Therefore, he'll head west.

Prediction: Los Angeles Rams