Packers to Appeal Martellus Bennett Grievance Arbitrator's Decision

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 3, 2018

ARCHIVO- En esta fotografía del 8 de octubre de 2017 se muestra al tight end Martellus Bennett de los Green Bay Packers durante un juego de la NFL contra de los Cowboys de Dallas en Arlington, Texas. (AP Foto/Roger Steinman, Archivo)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers plan to appeal an arbitrator's decision in their grievance against tight end Martellus Bennett.

Responding to a fan question in his monthly column on the team's official website, Packers president Mark Murphy said he can't go into specifics of the ruling, but "we think the decision was flawed and plan to appeal."

Per Pro Football Talk, arbitrator Stephen Burbank dismissed the Packers' grievance to get back their signing bonus from Bennett's contract. 

       

