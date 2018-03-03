Packers to Appeal Martellus Bennett Grievance Arbitrator's Decision

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers plan to appeal an arbitrator's decision in their grievance against tight end Martellus Bennett.

Responding to a fan question in his monthly column on the team's official website, Packers president Mark Murphy said he can't go into specifics of the ruling, but "we think the decision was flawed and plan to appeal."



Per Pro Football Talk, arbitrator Stephen Burbank dismissed the Packers' grievance to get back their signing bonus from Bennett's contract.

