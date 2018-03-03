Jerry Jones Expects Dez Bryant to Return to Cowboys Next Season

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The questions surrounding Dez Bryant's future in Dallas may have just been answered.

At the NFL Scouting Combine this weekend in Indianapolis, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, that he wants Bryant to continue to wear the star:

Dallas owes Bryant $12.5 million for 2018.

Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017, averaging a career-low 12.1 yards per reception. His contract, combined with the drop in production, has many wondering if he'll be a cap casualty.

Whether Jones wants the 29-year-old back at his current salary remains to be seen. Machota's tweet indicates the team wants to approach the three-time Pro Bowler about reworking his contract, and it's unclear how things will play out if Bryant won't agree to a restructured deal.

As the receiver turned into one of the league's top players, Dallas rewarded him in 2015 with a five-year, $70 million contract. He was coming off three straight 1,200-yard seasons and had at least 12 touchdowns in all three of those years.

Unfortunately, injuries struck soon after. He broke a bone in his foot during his first regular-season game following the extension and dealt with a knee injury in 2016.

Jones has always taken care of his players. Given that Bryant has been a part of the organization since it drafted him in 2010's first round, Jones has strong ties to the eight-year veteran. Making sure Bryant remains a part of the team appears to be his priority, but he will do what he believes is best for the franchise.

A lot can change during the rest of the offseason, but it appears Bryant is in the Cowboys' 2018 plans.