Bayern Munich Transfer News: Jupp Heynckes Plays Down Robert Lewandowski Rumours

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has played down speculation linking star striker Robert Lewandowski with a summer move to Real Madrid.

"We don't know anything for sure—it's merely speculation. I don't want to comment because it'll be used to hype up the situation," he said in response to being asked if Bayern should sell the striker, per Mark Lovell at ESPN.co.uk.

"Lewandowski would be well-advised to concentrate on Bayern. He not only scores a lot of goals, he's one of the best players in his position in the world. We need him in top form to progress in the Champions League with everything working in attack."

Lewandowski is one of the most lethal strikers in Europe and is enjoying another brilliant season. Opta show how he ranks in this campaign:

The Poland international recently swapped his long-term agent, Cezary Kucharski, for Pini Zahavi, according to Polish newspaper Przeglad Sportowy (h/t the Mirror's Alex Richards). Zahavi was asked about Lewandowski moving to Real Madrid and said: "Will Robert go to Real Madrid? We'll see. Now it's time for me to do my job."

Zahavi brokered the huge deal that saw Neymar leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in summer 2017 for a world-record fee, per Julien Laurens at The Guardian.

Heynckes said Lewandowski changing agent is not an issue, per Lovell:

Real Madrid have reportedly opened negotiations with Lewandowski, who is said to have no intention of renewing with Bayern, per Sky Germany (h/t Manolete at AS).

However, Lewandowski has sought to play down the speculation, per Indy Football:

Real Madrid look set to spend big this season, as they have endured a disappointing Liga campaign and have fallen a long way behind leaders Barcelona. Lewandowski is an obvious target, as he guarantees goals and has the calibre and experience required by a club of Madrid's standing.

Lewandowski may be tempted by a move to Real Madrid in the hope of winning the Champions League, a trophy that has so far eluded him. While Bayern would hate to lose their star man, they could be tempted to cash in on a player who will turn 30 in August.