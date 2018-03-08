Stephen Curry Injures Right Ankle vs. Spurs; Won't Play Against Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry left Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs after injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. 

The team later announced he wouldn't return.  

Steve Kerr said after the game Curry will not play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday either, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Curry has dealt with ankle problems at various points throughout this season. The two-time NBA MVP missed 11 straight games from Dec. 6-29 with a sprained right ankle. 

In the first quarter of a March 2 win against the Atlanta Hawks, Curry tweaked his right ankle again and didn't return to the game. 

Curry has been playing at an MVP level this season when his body isn't causing him problems. He leads the Warriors with 26.8 points per game, and his 5.2 rebounds per game are the second-best mark of his career. 

With Curry on the shelf, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will likely mix in Shaun Livingston and Nick Young in the backcourt more along with the seldom-used Quinn Cook. 

The Warriors own the second-best record in the Western Conference, but their hopes of repeating as NBA champions will depend heavily on Curry returning to full strength before the postseason begins. 

