Braxton Berrios: Odd Interviews with NFL Teams Included Bitcoin, ISIS Questions

The NFL conducts all predraft events as job interviews for draft prospects, which means teams evaluate players using different methods to gather as much information as possible.

Some of the interviews can be described as nothing less than bizarre.

The Seattle Seahawks asked former Texas Longhorns punter Michael Dickson to engage in a staring contest, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. But he's not the only one who had an unusual task.

Per Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Braxton Berrios said the most outside-the-box questions came during interviews at the Senior Bowl rather than the combine. As in, "What is Bitcoin?" and "What is ISIS?" The chances the answers to those questions will matter on the field are slim to none.

Of course, teams are interested in not only what players are like on the field but off it as well, which may be why some squads choose to ask such random questions during the scouting process. They could want to see how a player will react on the spot and what goes on in his mind.

Berrios didn't reveal how he answered those questions, but the 5'9", 184-pounder can use Saturday at the combine to convince teams to draft him.