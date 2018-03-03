Cristiano Ronaldo Brace Gives Real Madrid 3-1 Victory over Getafe in La Liga

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga with a 3-1 victory over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Gareth Bale grabbed the opener for the hosts before Ronaldo scored twice, while Getafe were reduced to 10 men at the start of the second half as Loic Remy was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Zinedine Zidane named a strong team for the game even though the match was just three days before their UEFA Champions League tie at Paris Saint-Germain. The two teams shared their lineups on Twitter:

The hosts had the better of the first half and had a few sights of goal before they opened the scoring after 24 minutes. Getafe failed to clear Karim Benzema's cross into the box, and the ball fell neatly for Bale, who swept it confidently past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Bale was making his 177th appearance in La Liga, a record for a British player. Football writer Dermot Corrigan summed up Bale's time at the Bernabeu:

Real Madrid continued to press and were rewarded with a second goal just before half-time. The creator was again Benzema, who slid in Ronaldo with a disguised pass. The forward then drifted past two defenders before he fired clinically into the far corner.

Opta noted it was yet another landmark goal for the Portugal international:

The evening got even worse for Getafe immediately after the break when Remy was sent off. The striker caught Nacho Fernandez round the neck with an outstretched arm and was given a second yellow card.

Robbie Dunne at AS had no sympathy for Remy:

Getafe found a way back into the game, however, after Nacho conceded a penalty for a foul on Jorge Molina. The defender looked to have got the ball, but the referee pointed to the spot, and Francisco Portillo converted the kick.

Ronaldo thought he had instantly restored Real's two-goal lead as he headed home substitute Marcelo's cross, but the goal was ruled out for a push. Martinez then denied Ronaldo from point-blank range to add to his frustrations.

Real Madrid continued to press, though, and Ronaldo grabbed his second with 12 minutes remaining. The cross came in from Marcelo, and Ronaldo rose highest at the near post to nod home.

It was an important win for Real Madrid after their loss to Espanyol last time out, and they will also be boosted by the return from injury of Marcelo. Zidane, however, may still be concerned by his team's inability to keep a clean sheet, as they have managed just one in their last 11 games in all competitions.