Jarvis Landry Trade Rumors: Jordan Howard Swap Discussed by Bears, Dolphins

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

As the Miami Dolphins continue to explore trade possibilities for wide receiver Jarvis Landry, the Chicago Bears have reportedly emerged as a potential suitor.

Per NBC Sports' John Mullin, the Bears and Dolphins have discussed a deal that would send Landry, a third-round pick and the No. 11 pick in the 2018 NFL draft to Chicago in exchange for running back Jordan Howard and the No. 8 pick.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the Bears have "zero desire" to deal Howard.

The Dolphins placed the franchise tag on Landry last month to maintain his rights for the 2018 season, which starts on March 14.

Rapoport reported on Thursday that Miami has given Landry's camp permission to seek and facilitate a trade.

Per Chris Perkins of the Sun-Sentinel, the franchise tag value for wide receivers is expected to be in the $16 million range next season.

The Dolphins are currently projected to be more than $8 million over the $176.5 million salary cap with Landry's salary on the books, per Over The Cap.

A second-round pick in 2014, Landry has been one of the NFL's most productive wide receivers over the past four seasons. He led the NFL with 112 receptions in 2017 and had back-to-back seasons with more than 1,100 yards in 2015 and 2016.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.