Gordon Hayward Won't Return from Leg Injury This Season, Brad Stevens Says

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 3, 2018

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 25: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics speaks to crowd during game against the Washington Wizards on December 25, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is doing his best to silence any speculation that Gordon Hayward will play this season. 

"He's not playing this year," he said Saturday, via ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg. "I don't know what else to say."

Stevens' comments come after the Players' Tribune posted a video of Hayward in workout attire taking shots on a basketball court:

Hayward was injured five minutes into the Celtics' season opener when he fractured his tibia and dislocated his ankle against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He signed a four-year deal with the team in July after spending the first seven years of his career with the Utah Jazz

In a Facebook post published on Nov. 1, Hayward wrote that the Celtics "know I will not be back on the court at all this season" as he rehabs from surgery. 

Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix reported that Hayward was "walking fine, but his ankle was still swollen and still purpleish" before the All-Star break. 

Stevens noted Hayward is still "a super long way away from even being on 1-on-0 workout where he's cutting."

Without Hayward in the lineup, the Celtics own the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 44-19. 

Related

    JR on Soup-Throwing: 'We Moved on from It as a Team'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    JR on Soup-Throwing: 'We Moved on from It as a Team'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Love (Hand) Optimistic He'll Return Before Expected Timeline

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Love (Hand) Optimistic He'll Return Before Expected Timeline

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Theis Likely to Return Against Rockets

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Theis Likely to Return Against Rockets

    masslive.com
    via masslive.com

    Gelo Scores 18 in Loss, Melo Out with Back Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gelo Scores 18 in Loss, Melo Out with Back Injury

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report