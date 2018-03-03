Tim Hortons Brier 2018: Saturday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

Todd Korol/Getty Images

The Olympics may have ended, but curling season continued Saturday with the first full day of action at the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier from the Brandt Centre in Saskatchewan.

Friday saw the one wild-card match, with Mike McEwen's team coming out ahead against Jason Gunnlaugson's quartet, 4-3, in 11 ends.



All 16 teams in the field are in action Saturday. Newfoundland and Labrador is the defending champion, though it's a different group because the 2017 team led by Brad Gushue is representing Canada.

Here are the updated results from this year's Tim Horton's Brier, as well as a look at the latest standings and upcoming schedule.

Tim Hortons Brier Draw 1 Results

Sheet A: New Brunswick def. Nunavut, 9-3

Sheet B: Quebec def. Saskatchewan, 5-2

Sheet C: Manitoba def. Prince Edward Island, 12-7

Sheet D: Northern Ontario def. Ontario, 4-3

Tim Hortons Brier Draw 2 Results

Sheet A: Canada vs. British Columbia

Sheet B: Northwest Territories vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Sheet C: Nova Scotia vs. Alberta

Sheet D: Team McEwan vs. Yukon

Overall Standings

Group A

Canada: 1-0

Nova Scotia: 1-0

Wild card (Team McEwan): 1-0

Northwest Territories: 1-0

Newfoundland and Labrador: 0-1

Yukon: 0-1

Alberta: 0-1

British Columbia: 0-1

Group B

New Brunswick: 1-0

Manitoba: 1-0

Quebec: 1-0

Northern Ontario: 1-0

Ontario: 0-1

Saskatchewan: 0-1

Prince Edward Island: 0-1

Nunavut: 0-1

Canada 10, British Columbia 2

The team name may have changed, but the results remain the same for Gushue and company in a huge 10-2 win over British Columbia.

Canada's big move came in the second end with four points, and the defense did the rest by shutting out the British Columbia team for four ends before they finally got on the board.

All four members of the Canadian team displayed incredible accuracy and precision when it was their turn with the stone. Geoff Walker was the low man on the totem pole with 50 points, though he still had an 89 percent success rate with his shot.



Northwest Territories 9, Newfoundland and Labrador 7

In the wildest battle of the day, Northwest Territories came out on top, 9-7, against Newfoundland and Labrador.

There wasn't a scoreless round until the ninth end and the match featured a total of five lead changes in the process.

Newfoundland and Labrador moved into the driver seat with four points in the fifth end, giving it a 7-4 advantage. The lead didn't last long with the Northwest Territories scoring two points in the sixth end and one in the seventh and eighth ends to move back on top for good.

Nova Scotia 7, Alberta 6

Nova Scotia needed overtime to earn a 7-6 win over Alberta.

Both teams exchanged two-point rallies in ends three through five, with Nova Scotia holding a 4-2 lead at the end of that run. It extended the advantage to three with a single point in the sixth end that appeared to give the group some breathing room.

Alberta brought the pressure back with another two-point rally in the seventh end. It added single points in the ninth and 10th ends to force overtime.

Nova Scotia won on the back of Jamie Murphy, who had 79 total points and connected on 94 percent of his attempts.

Team McEwan 5, Yukon 3

McEwan's team continued their momentum on Saturday with a 5-3 victory over Yukon.



Team McEwan wasted no time asserting itself with three points in the first end. Yukon chipped away at that deficit with single points in the third and fourth ends, leaving McEwan facing the pressure to respond.

That answer would come in the sixth end when McEwan added two points to extend the lead back to three points. Yukon tallied a single point in the ninth end before conceding defeat prior to No. 10.

New Brunswick 9, Nunavut 3

A new team has yielded new results for New Brunswick at this year's Tim Hortons Brier.

After posting a 1-10 record in 2017, New Brunswick has already matched that win total with a 9-3 victory over Nunavut.



Skip James Grattan has taken over New Brunswick from Mike Kennedy. The early returns are encouraging, though it's too soon to determine if this will be a permanent sign of what's to come at the Brier.

Nunavut is making its first appearance in this event after turning down an invite last year because it didn't feel it was ready for this stage.

Quebec 5, Saskatchewan 2

A late surge got Quebec off to a strong start with a 5-2 triumph over Saskatchewan in the first match for both teams.

Each side went back and forth through six ends, with Saskatchewan getting on the board first. Quebec took off in the eighth end with two points to take a 4-2 lead, and one more point in the next end forced Saskatchewan to concede the match.

William Dion and Felix Asselin led Quebec with 66 points each. The team was able to get two steals, compared to one for Saskatchewan, which also helped secure the win.

Manitoba 12, Prince Edward Island 7

Storming out of the gate with a 6-0 lead after two ends, Manitoba had little trouble disposing of Prince Edward Island in Group B action.



Reid Carruthers may be the captain for the Manitoba team, but Braeden Moskowy brought the offensive firepower. He led the way with a 92 percent success rate on his shots and 59 points.

Prince Edward Island had a chance to climb back into the match in the third end with four points, cutting its deficit to two.

Manitoba answered with six of the next seven points, including three in the seventh end to essentially lock up the match before Prince Edward Island conceded after the eighth end.

Northern Ontario 4, Ontario 3

A tense showdown went Northern Ontario's way in a 4-3 victory over Ontario thanks to one point in the 10th end.

It wasn't a crisp match, with neither team scoring more than a single point in any of the 10 ends, nor did either side have a stolen end.

After leading Northern Ontario to the playoff portion of last year's Brier before losing to Canada, skipper Brad Jacobs got his team off to a good start. It wasn't a crisp match for either side, but Northern Ontario did what it had to do for a much-needed win.