EPL Table: Saturday's Week 29 Results, Scores and 2018 Premier League Standings

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Liverpool leapfrogged Manchester United into second place in the Premier League after beating Newcastle United 2-0 on Saturday.

Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur saw off Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium to increase their lead over London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to secure a top-four finish and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham and Liverpool took full advantage with Chelsea, Arsenal and leaders Manchester City all in action on Sunday, while United play on Monday at Crystal Palace.

At the other end of the table, West Bromwich Albion moved closer to the drop after losing at Watford. Fellow strugglers Southampton and Stoke City played out a goalless draw at St Mary's Stadium, with the point more useful for the Potters than the Saints, who wasted home advantage.

Riyad Mahrez struck a brilliant free-kick in stoppage time to earn Leicester City a point against Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium.

Here are the final scores from Saturday's fixtures:

Burnley 2-1 Everton

2-1 Leicester City 1-1 Bournemouth

Southampton 0-0 Stoke City

Swansea City 4-1 West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Watford 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

1-0 West Albion Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United

Here's what those results mean for the updated table:

1. Manchester City: 75

2. Liverpool: 60

3. Manchester United: 59

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 58

5. Chelsea: 53

6. Arsenal: 45

7. Burnley: 40

8. Leicester City: 37

9. Watford: 36

10. Everton: 34

11. Bournemouth: 33

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 31

13. Swansea City: 30

14. West Ham United: 30

15. Huddersfield Town: 30

16. Newcastle United: 29

17. Southampton: 28

18. Crystal Palace: 27

19. Stoke City: 27

20. West Bromwich Albion: 20

Full standings are available, per BBC Sport.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool ease past Newcastle and former manager Rafael Benitez. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain teed up free-scoring Salah in the first half before Roberto Firmino helped Mane find the net 10 minutes after the break.

Mane's finish brought up a goalscoring landmark for the Reds since Jurgen Klopp became manager in 2015, per Squawka Football:

Klopp's men didn't add to their tally, but it can't detract from what is a brilliant run of form from a side on a different level in attacking areas. Liverpool also set one more piece of history, per Sky Sports Statto:

By contrast, Benitez and Newcastle remain just two points above the bottom three.

Meanwhile, Spurs were comfortable against struggling Huddersfield, turning to Heung-Min Son for inspiration. The South Korean forward duly obliged by netting two smartly taken goals to see off the Terriers.

Tottenham usually rely heavily on Harry Kane for goals, but Son has proved he can be counted on to pick up the slack whenever the main man has an off day, per OptaJoe:

Spurs now have a five-point cushion over Chelsea and lead local rivals Arsenal by 13.

Stoke received stout performances from goalkeeper Jack Butland and centre-back Kurt Zouma during a rugged rearguard action in Southampton. The visitors withstood heavy pressure but managed to leave with a creditable away point.

They may still be 19th, but the Potters have at least become tougher to break down since Paul Lambert became manager.

Bournemouth thought they'd done enough to stand firm in Leicester after leading for the majority of the game thanks to a Joshua King penalty. But in the 97th minute, Mahrez showed his quality.

The Algerian wing wizard briefly went on strike after failing to secure a move to Manchester City during the January transfer window. The crucial late strike was his first since returning to the side.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Leicester are reliant on Mahrez, while Watford can still count on target man Troy Deeney to lead the line. His superb finish with 13 minutes remaining was enough to see off seemingly doomed West Brom at Vicarage Road.

Trailing 17th place by eight points, the Baggies now appear all but certain to be playing in the Championship next season.

Neither West Brom nor Southampton could boost their survival hopes, but Swansea City managed to move up to 13th after thrashing West Ham United at the Liberty Stadium.

Goals from Sung-Yueng Ki, Mike van der Hoorn, Andy King and Jordan Ayew were enough for the hosts, who turned on the style. In particular, Ki ran midfield as part of a classy display, while former Hammer Andre Ayew was at his creative best in the final third.

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Michail Antonio got one back for the Hammers, but it wasn't close to enough against a Swans side enjoying an eye-catching revival since Carlos Carvalhal took over as manager.

The day began with Burnley coming from a goal down to beat Everton at Turf Moor. Cenk Tosun had put the visitors in front, but goals from Ashley Barnes and substitute Chris Wood turned things around for the Clarets, who snapped a run off 11 league games without a win.

It's a different story for the Toffees, who matched an unwanted mark in their Premier League history when Barnes got on the scoresheet, per Sky Sports Statto:

Wood's winner meant Everton, who finished with 10 men after defender Ashley Williams was sent off, set yet another disappointing record, according to OptaJoe:

The picture is becoming clearer at the foot of the table, with things looking ominous for West Brom. At the other end, Liverpool's late-season surge is proof of the club's credentials to mount a more meaningful title challenge next season.