Maurice Hurst Diagnosed with Heart Condition; Won't Do Combine Drills

Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was reportedly diagnosed with a heart condition Saturday that will keep him out of the NFL Scouting Combine.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hurst will undergo further testing throughout the week.

Hurst spent four years at Michigan and was a starter in each of his final three campaigns with the Wolverines.

His best season came as a senior in 2017 when he set career highs across the board with 61 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.

Hurst was highly productive in 2016 as well with 34 tackles, 11.5 stops for loss and 4.5 sacks.

On Feb. 21, Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus wrote that Hurst was the pre-eminent 3-technique defensive tackle in the 2018 draft class:

In 2011, defensive tackle Nick Fairley was found to have a heart condition during a combine medical exam, but he still went No. 13 overall to the Detroit Lions.

Fairley missed the entire 2017 season due to his heart condition, however, and his career is now in question.

On his most recent big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Hurst as the No. 28 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive tackle in the draft.

Also, in his latest mock draft, Miller projected Hurst to go No. 19 overall to the Dallas Cowboys.