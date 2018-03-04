NCAA Tournament 2018: Predicting Favorites for March Madness Bracket

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament kicks off on Tuesday, March 13. In some years, a clear favorite exists (such as the Anthony Davis-led Kentucky squad that waltzed to a national title in 2012). In other years, it seems like a good amount of teams can potentially win it all.

This season falls into the latter category, which should make for an exciting month. Here's a look at the five teams predicted to be the national title favorites heading into the tournament.

Favorites

Virginia

Virginia will likely be the No. 1 overall seed thanks to a 28-2 overall record and 17-1 mark in ACC play, which was good enough for first place by four full games. The two losses were to a scrappy West Virginia team in nonconference play and a one-point overtime loss to Virginia Tech.

The Cavaliers have the top scoring defense in the country, allowing just 52.8 points per game. The Pomeroy college basketball ratings also have them ranked as the most efficient defense in the nation.

On offense, UVA can hit the three-pointer, as it ranked 32nd in the nation thanks to a 38.9 percent rate. Sophomore guard Kyle Guy leads the team with 13.9 points per game. Senior forward Isaiah Wilkins paces the Cavaliers on the glass with 6.4 boards.

Michigan State

Michigan State may have just lost to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, but falling to a team that went 13-5 in conference play (and has now won eight straight) shouldn't be a mark against the Spartans.

MSU went 29-4 on the year, with two losses to Michigan and defeats to Ohio State and Duke, all of whom are tough teams. Led by sophomore forward and potential NBA lottery pick Miles Bridges (16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game), MSU should be a tough out.

The Spartans' balanced scoring attack will also be tough for teams to contend with: Five players average 11 or more points per game. MSU also shot an incredible 41.3 percent from the three-point line.

Villanova

Like the Spartans, the Villanova Wildcats are going to be a serious problem for teams thanks to a versatile scoring attack.

Six players average in double digits, led by junior guard Jalen Brunson and his 19 points per game. Overall, Villanova scores 87 points per game and shoots 50.6 percent from the field. Freshman forward Omari Spellman is tough on the glass, as he leads the team with 7.8 boards per night.

One concern may be that Villanova didn't finish the regular season on a high note: The Wildcats were upset by Creighton and nearly suffered the same fate against Seton Hall before pulling out a one-point overtime victory. But the Wildcats righted the ship with a 97-73 victory over Georgetown heading into the Big East tournament.

Duke

This team is loaded with NBA talent, led by big men Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr. Bagley averages 20.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, while Carter nearly averages a double-double himself (14.1 points and 9.5 boards).

Senior guard Grayson Allen, freshman guard Gary Trent Jr. and freshman guard Trevon Duval round out the five Duke prospects NBADraft.net is currently predicting to go in the top 22 of the 2018 NBA draft.

Allen scores 15.5 points per game. Trent isn't far behind (14.3 points) and can stick the three (42.3 percent from downtown). Duval posts 10.4 points a night and also leads the team in assists (5.3).

Duke traversed through a tough ACC schedule to finish second in regular-season play, punctuated by a big win against archrival UNC to close the year.

Purdue

If you're looking for a player who can do something similar to what Kemba Walker did for the 2011 UConn team (in other words, go on a monthlong tear to lead his team to a national title), then sophomore guard Carsen Edwards might be your pick.

Edwards averages 18.7 points per game on 47.4 percent shooting (41.6 percent from deep). However, 18 points has been his lowest total within the last six games, as Edwards has posted scoring efforts of 22, 27, 40, 26 and 27 during that time span as well.

Edwards' efforts are supplemented by a strong starting lineup, led by another Edwards (Vincent), who posts 14.8 points and a team-leading 7.4 boards per game. Senior 7'2" center Isaac Haas (14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds) and underrated senior guard Dakota Mathias (12.5 points) round out the Boilermakers posting double-digit averages in points.

The Boilermakers started 12-0 in conference play before three tough, close losses. However, they've gotten hot again, winning their last five. Don't be surprised if this team hoists the trophy.