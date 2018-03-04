NFL Draft 2018: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Buzz During Scouting Combine

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The NFL Scouting Combine continued on Day 3 as the defensive linemen and linebackers took center stage at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.

However, buzz surrounding free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins continues to be one of the headlines of the week. We'll take a look at how Cousins could affect the draft based on where he lands in addition to noting three defensive linemen who stood out with their impressive Day 3 performances.

2018 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cleveland Browns: USC QB Sam Darnold

2. New York Giants: UCLA QB Josh Rosen

3. Indianapolis Colts: North Carolina EDGE Bradley Chubb

4. Cleveland Browns: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley

5. Denver Broncos: Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield

6. New York Jets: Wyoming QB Josh Allen

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

8. Chicago Bears: Notre Dame OG Quenton Nelson

9. San Francisco 49ers: Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds

10. Oakland Raiders: Georgia LB Roquan Smith



11. Miami Dolphins: Florida State S Derwin James

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Texas OT Connor Williams

13. Washington Redskins: Washington DT Vita Vea

14. Green Bay Packers: Iowa CB Josh Jackson

15. Arizona Cardinals: Ohio State CB Denzel Ward

16. Baltimore Ravens: Alabama WR Calvin Ridley

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Alabama DT Da'Ron Payne

18. Seattle Seahawks: Notre Dame OT Mike McGlinchey

19. Dallas Cowboys: Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk

20. Detroit Lions: UTSA EDGE Marcus Davenport

21. Buffalo Bills: Ohio State OG Billy Price

22. Buffalo Bills: UCLA OT Kolton Miller

23. Los Angeles Rams: Boston College EDGE Harold Landry

24. Carolina Panthers: Alabama S Ronnie Harrison

25. Tennessee Titans: Michigan DT Maurice Hurst

26. Atlanta Falcons: Florida DT Taven Bryan

27. New Orleans Saints: SMU WR Courtland Sutton

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alabama LB Rashaan Evans

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Penn State TE Mike Gesicki

30. Minnesota Vikings: Georgia OG Isaiah Wynn

31. New England Patriots: UCF CB Mike Hughes

32. Philadelphia Eagles: LSU RB Derrius Guice

Kirk Cousins to Vikings?

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the New York Jets (one of four teams in the running for free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins, per Adam Schefter of ESPN), are concerned that Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings will eventually agree to a deal:

Despite their willingness to throw a truckload of money and a heavily front-loaded contract at Cousins in an attempt to lure the free agent franchise quarterback to New York, the Jets are worried he might already be destined to sign with the Vikings instead. According to a team source, they are aware of the league-wide speculation that Cousins is ticketed for Minnesota and they are taking that threat seriously after some informal, preliminary talks with his camp this week.

The Jets, Broncos, Cardinals and Vikings are the four teams Schefter mentioned. If Cousins signs with the Vikings, then the Jets and Broncos are much more likely to go quarterback in the top six unless they find another free-agent signal-caller to lead the way. Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a run of quarterbacks within the first six picks (perhaps four total).

That run will probably happen even if the Cardinals sign Cousins to a deal, as Arizona is No. 15 in the draft and likely out of range of the top four signal-callers on most draft boards (Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen).

However, if the Broncos or Jets manage to sign Cousins, then there could be mass chaos. If Denver signs Cousins, for instance, then the Broncos could look to make a trade down with a team looking for a quarterback, perhaps the Buffalo Bills, who have the No. 21 and No. 22 picks.

The Jets could do the same, although a deal with the Bills seems less likely given that they are division rivals. Still, it would be interesting if a team like Arizona looks to make a leap up as well.

Ultimately, Cousins affects the entire draft depending on where he goes.

Defensive Linemen Shine on Day 3

UTSA edge rusher Marcus Davenport, Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea and Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan all posted impressive figures at the Combine.

NFL Research made pro comparisons for all three, first with Davenport and Houston Texans edge-rusher Clowney:

Keep an eye on Davenport and the Detroit Lions, who still need edge-rushing help even after signing Ezekiel Ansah to the franchise tag. Per Football Outsiders, the Lions' pass defense ranked just 16th in efficiency last year, and that was in part due to an adjusted sack rate of just 6.1 percent (22nd in the NFL).

Given those numbers, plus the fact that Ansah could be going elsewhere once the franchise tag is lifted after the 2018 season, Davenport and Detroit could be a match.

Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea also stood out:

Vea, who also played some on special teams (imagine being a returner and seeing a man close to 350 pounds running right at you), is a monster in the middle and will help any team plug up the run.

One such team that needs help on run defense is the Washington Redskins, who allowed 4.5 yards per carry last year (the fourth-worst mark in the league). They also allowed the most rushing yards per game (134.1).

Vea can immediately come in and help alleviate those concerns. Overall, the Washington defense did not fare well last year, allowing 24.3 points per game. They could use a few core players to build around in addition to ones they already have in cornerback Josh Norman and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan. Vea could be one of those missing pieces.

Finally, Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan turned heads on day three, even drawing comparisons to Houston Texans edge-rusher J.J. Watt with his combine performance:

It's hard seeing Bryan fall any further than No. 26 at the Atlanta Falcons, who need to add more defensive linemen this season.

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn, defensive tackle Dontari Poe and defensive tackle Courtney Upshaw are unrestricted free agents, and it's hard seeing the Falcons re-signing all of them. Therefore, the Falcons could use their first-round pick on a defensive lineman to help fill the void.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com offers pro comparisons for each draft prospect, and New Orleans Saints star defensive end Cameron Jordan was his pick for Bryan. If Bryan ever has a career in the neighborhood of Jordan's, then taking him at No. 26 will be an absolute steal for Atlanta.