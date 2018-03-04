NFL Draft 2018: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Buzz During Scouting Combine

NFL Draft 2018: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Buzz During Scouting CombineMarch 4, 2018
The NFL Scouting Combine continued on Day 3 as the defensive linemen and linebackers took center stage at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.
However, buzz surrounding free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins continues to be one of the headlines of the week. We'll take a look at how Cousins could affect the draft based on where he lands in addition to noting three defensive linemen who stood out with their impressive Day 3 performances.
2018 NFL Mock Draft
1. Cleveland Browns: USC QB Sam Darnold
2. New York Giants: UCLA QB Josh Rosen
3. Indianapolis Colts: North Carolina EDGE Bradley Chubb
4. Cleveland Browns: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley
5. Denver Broncos: Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield
6. New York Jets: Wyoming QB Josh Allen
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick
8. Chicago Bears: Notre Dame OG Quenton Nelson
9. San Francisco 49ers: Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds
10. Oakland Raiders: Georgia LB Roquan Smith
11. Miami Dolphins: Florida State S Derwin James
12. Cincinnati Bengals: Texas OT Connor Williams
13. Washington Redskins: Washington DT Vita Vea
14. Green Bay Packers: Iowa CB Josh Jackson
15. Arizona Cardinals: Ohio State CB Denzel Ward
16. Baltimore Ravens: Alabama WR Calvin Ridley
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Alabama DT Da'Ron Payne
18. Seattle Seahawks: Notre Dame OT Mike McGlinchey
19. Dallas Cowboys: Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk
20. Detroit Lions: UTSA EDGE Marcus Davenport
21. Buffalo Bills: Ohio State OG Billy Price
22. Buffalo Bills: UCLA OT Kolton Miller
23. Los Angeles Rams: Boston College EDGE Harold Landry
24. Carolina Panthers: Alabama S Ronnie Harrison
25. Tennessee Titans: Michigan DT Maurice Hurst
26. Atlanta Falcons: Florida DT Taven Bryan
27. New Orleans Saints: SMU WR Courtland Sutton
28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alabama LB Rashaan Evans
29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Penn State TE Mike Gesicki
30. Minnesota Vikings: Georgia OG Isaiah Wynn
31. New England Patriots: UCF CB Mike Hughes
32. Philadelphia Eagles: LSU RB Derrius Guice
Kirk Cousins to Vikings?
According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the New York Jets (one of four teams in the running for free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins, per Adam Schefter of ESPN), are concerned that Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings will eventually agree to a deal:
Despite their willingness to throw a truckload of money and a heavily front-loaded contract at Cousins in an attempt to lure the free agent franchise quarterback to New York, the Jets are worried he might already be destined to sign with the Vikings instead. According to a team source, they are aware of the league-wide speculation that Cousins is ticketed for Minnesota and they are taking that threat seriously after some informal, preliminary talks with his camp this week.
The Jets, Broncos, Cardinals and Vikings are the four teams Schefter mentioned. If Cousins signs with the Vikings, then the Jets and Broncos are much more likely to go quarterback in the top six unless they find another free-agent signal-caller to lead the way. Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a run of quarterbacks within the first six picks (perhaps four total).
That run will probably happen even if the Cardinals sign Cousins to a deal, as Arizona is No. 15 in the draft and likely out of range of the top four signal-callers on most draft boards (Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen).
However, if the Broncos or Jets manage to sign Cousins, then there could be mass chaos. If Denver signs Cousins, for instance, then the Broncos could look to make a trade down with a team looking for a quarterback, perhaps the Buffalo Bills, who have the No. 21 and No. 22 picks.
The Jets could do the same, although a deal with the Bills seems less likely given that they are division rivals. Still, it would be interesting if a team like Arizona looks to make a leap up as well.
Ultimately, Cousins affects the entire draft depending on where he goes.
Defensive Linemen Shine on Day 3
UTSA edge rusher Marcus Davenport, Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea and Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan all posted impressive figures at the Combine.
NFL Research made pro comparisons for all three, first with Davenport and Houston Texans edge-rusher Clowney:
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Marcus Davenport's 2018 Combine has been reminiscent of former #1 overall pick and 2-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney @UTSAFTBL https://t.co/M2AlIcMaq82018-3-4 17:03:42
Keep an eye on Davenport and the Detroit Lions, who still need edge-rushing help even after signing Ezekiel Ansah to the franchise tag. Per Football Outsiders, the Lions' pass defense ranked just 16th in efficiency last year, and that was in part due to an adjusted sack rate of just 6.1 percent (22nd in the NFL).
Given those numbers, plus the fact that Ansah could be going elsewhere once the franchise tag is lifted after the 2018 season, Davenport and Detroit could be a match.
Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea also stood out:
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Vita Vea's 2018 Combine was reminiscent of some noteworthy NFL players @UW_Football https://t.co/bsOzJbKiSh2018-3-4 15:20:35
Vea, who also played some on special teams (imagine being a returner and seeing a man close to 350 pounds running right at you), is a monster in the middle and will help any team plug up the run.
One such team that needs help on run defense is the Washington Redskins, who allowed 4.5 yards per carry last year (the fourth-worst mark in the league). They also allowed the most rushing yards per game (134.1).
Vea can immediately come in and help alleviate those concerns. Overall, the Washington defense did not fare well last year, allowing 24.3 points per game. They could use a few core players to build around in addition to ones they already have in cornerback Josh Norman and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan. Vea could be one of those missing pieces.
Finally, Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan turned heads on day three, even drawing comparisons to Houston Texans edge-rusher J.J. Watt with his combine performance:
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Florida's Taven Bryan has drawn J.J. Watt comparisons. His 2018 Combine supported them. @GatorsFB https://t.co/XMrRyZGEKX2018-3-4 15:58:44
It's hard seeing Bryan fall any further than No. 26 at the Atlanta Falcons, who need to add more defensive linemen this season.
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn, defensive tackle Dontari Poe and defensive tackle Courtney Upshaw are unrestricted free agents, and it's hard seeing the Falcons re-signing all of them. Therefore, the Falcons could use their first-round pick on a defensive lineman to help fill the void.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com offers pro comparisons for each draft prospect, and New Orleans Saints star defensive end Cameron Jordan was his pick for Bryan. If Bryan ever has a career in the neighborhood of Jordan's, then taking him at No. 26 will be an absolute steal for Atlanta.
Report: RB Barkley Firmly in the Mix for Browns No. 1 Pick