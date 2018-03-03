Neymar Undergoes Successful Surgery on Foot Injury

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has undergone successful surgery on his fractured metatarsal in Brazil, his club have confirmed.

A club statement read: "Neymar Jr underwent surgery today at the Materdei Hospital in Belo Horizonte.

"The operation, conducted by Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, was successful. The operation consisted of the laying of a screw associated with a transplant fixed at the level of the lesion of the fifth metatarsal of the right foot.

"Re-education will begin immediately under the direction of a club physiotherapist. Neymar's injury will be assessed in six weeks' time to establish a possible date for his return to training."

The Brazilian picked up the injury during his side's Ligue 1 clash victory over Marseille and had to be replaced. Speaking before the operation, Lasmar said "recovery takes from two-and-a-half months to three months," per O Globo (h/t the Press Association, via the Guardian).

Neymar looks unlikely to play any further part in PSG's season and will definitely miss Tuesday's crucial UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid. Manager Unai Emery said it is difficult to predict when he will return, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

However, it is hoped that he will return in time for the FIFA 2018 World Cup. Lasmar offered an update on Saturday and said that Neymar should be fit in time for the tournament in Russia, per Selecao Brasileira:

PSG professor Gerard Saillant said the Brazilian was doing well after his surgery, as Johnson shared:

The 26-year-old will stay in Brazil to recover from his injury in a mansion near Rio de Janiero, rather than return to Paris, per Gerard Couzens for Mail Online.

It remains to be seen when Neymar will return to action. Brazil's first game of the World Cup is against Switzerland on June 17. If the Brazilian recovers as expected, then he should still have a couple of weeks to prepare for the tournament:

Neymar is Brazil's talisman and carries his country's hopes of winning the tournament on his shoulders. He has enjoyed a superb first season at PSG, but the injury comes at a poor time and will disrupt his preparations for the World Cup.