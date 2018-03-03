NFL Combine 2018 Results: Saturday Highlights, Reaction and Recap

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends took the field Saturday in hopes of boosting their draft stock at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Many of the top prospects in the class competed, including quarterbacks Sam Darnold (USC), Josh Rosen (UCLA), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma), Josh Allen (Wyoming) and Lamar Jackson (Louisville).

Alabama's Calvin Ridley, Texas A&M's Christian Kirk and Oklahoma State's James Washington were among the big-name wideouts in attendance, while Oklahoma's Mark Andrews, South Carolina's Hayden Hurst and Penn State's Mike Gesicki took center stage with the tight ends.

Here is a look at how some of the top prospects at each position fared and a breakdown of who may have helped or hurt their draft status Saturday.

Quarterbacks

With seemingly little separation between the top five quarterbacks in the draft, Saturday was a potentially huge day in terms of determining who will be the first signal-caller off the board in April.

While Rosen, Mayfield and Allen decided to take part in all drills, Darnold did not throw, and Jackson didn't partake in any drills other than throwing.

Jackson has been barraged with questions about potentially switching positions in the pros, but he has remained steadfast in his belief that he can be an NFL signal-caller.

When asked about a potential position change Friday, the Heisman Trophy winner said: "Wherever I can go as a quarterback, that's where I'm going. That's strictly my position. ... I'm not going to be a wide receiver at all. ... I'm a quarterback," according to ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold.

Jackson seemingly tried to solidify that Saturday by focusing solely on throwing.

As seen in the following sequence of throws courtesy of NFL Network, Jackson had solid rhythm and showed the type of timing and accuracy needed to succeed in the NFL:

Although he isn't necessarily known for his big arm, Jackson unleashed some quality throws down the field as well, including this strike to Oklahoma State wide receiver Marcell Ateman:

Despite some of the positives that were on display, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah expressed his belief that Jackson can stand to improve his ability to throw outside the numbers:

Allen had arguably the most impressive performance among quarterbacks, showing off a huge arm and above-average athletic ability.

Allen posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.75, which was third-best among quarterbacks behind only those of Quinton Flowers of South Florida and Ohio State's J.T. Barrett:

For as good as he looked in the 40, Allen was even better in quarterback drills, as he crushed the workout with deep and accurate throws.

As seen in the following video, Allen was driving throws with great velocity to the sidelines:

His best throw went nearly 70 yards in the air with perfect precision:

According to NFL Network's Charles Davis, the coaches and scouts in attendance took special notice of that particular throw:

If Allen doesn't go No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns, it could be Darnold, although that may hinge largely on his pro day showing.

Darnold decided to wait until his pro day to throw, but he did run the 40 in a time of 4.85 seconds:

Though that ranked in the middle of the pack among quarterbacks, he made plenty of plays with his legs during his collegiate career with the Trojans.

Like Allen, both Mayfield and Rosen displayed their strong and accurate arms, much to the delight of the NFL decision-makers in attendance.

The biggest question mark regarding Mayfield aside from potential character concerns related to his arm strength.

That didn't seem to be an issue Saturday, as he effortlessly spun the ball down the field with accuracy on several occasions:

Jordan Zirm of ESPN Cleveland felt there was little validity to talk of Mayfield having a weak arm:

Jeremiah concurred and liked what he saw from the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in the velocity department:

Arm strength has never been a question for Rosen, and he reminded scouts why with a bevy of impressive throws.

One route Rosen seemed to love was the deep in route:

He also managed to blow Jeremiah away with several bombs down the field:

The best of those deep throws may have come while working with Ridley, as he hit the former Alabama wideout in stride from 60 yards away:

There are still no clear answers when it comes to who the top quarterback in the draft is, as all five of the top signal-callers did some good things.

That picture may become clearer on March 21, though, when USC holds its pro day and Darnold attempts to match what Allen, Mayfield and Rosen were able to do.

Wide Receivers

His college career left something to be desired from a statistical standpoint due primarily to issues at quarterback, but LSU's D.J. Chark likely helped himself more than any other wideout at the combine on Saturday.

For starters, Chark was the fastest wide receiver with a 40-yard dash time of 4.34 seconds.

Per NFL Network, Chark easily outran former LSU and current New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. when he ran the 40 at the combine:

Chark didn't stop there, as he pulled off a 40-inch vertical jump to prove that he has the ability to outjump defensive backs as well:

Chark even looked great in the gauntlet drill with a smooth, under control and sure-handed performance:

After seeing what Chark could do, Davis gave him his seal of approval:

It remains to be seen if Chark did enough to get himself in the first-round conversation, but Kirk may have solidified himself as a first-round prospect based on what he did Saturday.

The former Texas A&M standout is know for his speed and big-play ability, and he acquitted himself well in the 40 with a time of 4.47 seconds:

Based on his measurables and 40-yard dash time, Kirk compares favorably to a pair of Pro Bowl receivers in Beckham and Detroit Lions pass-catcher Golden Tate, per NFL Research:

Kirk was at his best when he got to show off his hands, as he looked perfect in the gauntlet drill:

Ridley has long been viewed as the top receiver in 2018 class, but Kirk may now be in the mix for teams in search of a wideout in the opening round.

Although Ridley had an up-and-down day with some lower-end performances in the vertical jump and broad jump, he showed off the speed that made his such a big threat during his time with the Crimson Tide:

Ridley tied for sixth among all wideouts with a 40 time of 4.43 seconds:

Maryland's D.J. Moore finished just above Ridley in the 40, as he completed it in 4.42 seconds.

Moore also dominated several of the other drills, though, and pushed himself further into the discussion regarding the top receivers in the draft.

Along with his strong 40 time, Moore had the best broad jump among wideouts at 11 feet, and the second-best vertical jump at 39.5 inches behind only Chark:

Moore entered the combine as a somewhat under-the-radar prospect despite coming off his first 1,000-yard season, but much like Chark, he may be worth considering for teams who are in search of a receiver early in the draft.

Tight Ends

The tight end position is deep and filled with plenty of potential first- and second-round talent, which was apparent when they took the field Saturday at the combine.

Gesicki was undoubtedly the biggest standout performer, as he was tops in the majority of drills and showed the type of athleticism usually reserved for wide receivers.

He tied with NC State's Jaylen Samuels for the fastest 40-yard dash time among tight ends at 4.54 seconds.

That was remarkably faster than both Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp during their combine performances:

On top of that, Gesicki had the No. 1 vertical jump at 41.5 inches and the No. 1 broad jump at 10 feet, nine inches:

NFL Research put Gesicki's dominance into further perspective by listing some of the current and former NFL stars who he outperformed in various areas:

Along with Gesicki, the likes of Samuels, Andrews, Hurst and South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert did some things that may have helped their draft stock as well.

While there is some question about whether Samuels will be a tight end or running back at the next level, he showed that he has NFL-caliber athleticism by tying for first in the 40 and finishing third in the broad jump.

Andrews also further proved his status as a matchup nightmare by tying for the third-best 40 time among tight ends at 4.67 seconds.

Hurst joined Andrews at 4.67, and based on his nearly flawless performance in the gauntlet, Jeremiah pointed to him as the standout performer among tight ends:

Goedert decided against running or jumping, but his 23 bench press reps led all tight ends, while Gesicki finished second with 22.

One big name who didn't help his cause much was Wisconsin's Troy Fumagalli.

Following a fantastic collegiate career, Fumagalli had the least bench press reps among tight ends with 14, and he did not do any other drills.

Fumagalli's next and final chance to impress scouts will come at his pro day.

Combine results courtesy of NFL.com.