EPL Results Week 29: Saturday's 2018 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Liverpool ground out a 2-0 win against Newcastle United at Anfield, as the Reds claimed second in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah scored his 24th goal of the season to draw level with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane at the top of the league scoring charts.

It was a productive day for Spurs, as the north London side beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 after a brace from Heung-Min Son.

Swansea City took another step towards safety in the division, putting West Ham United to the sword in a 4-1 victory.

Burnley edged out Everton 2-1 at Turf Moor, as Watford defeated West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

Riyad Mahrez was the hero for Leicester City, as he rescued a point in the final seconds against Bournemouth. The Algerian's free-kick hit the back of the net to earn a 1-1 draw in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Southampton and Stoke City couldn't be separated in a tight goalless draw on the south coast.

Here are the latest results, standings and top scorers from England's top league:

Burnley 2-1 Everton

Leicester City 1-1 Bournemouth

Southampton 0-0 Stoke City

Swansea City 4-1 West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Huddersfield

Watford 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle

Premier League Table

Manchester City, 75

Liverpool, 60

Manchester United, 59

Spurs, 58

Chelsea, 53

Arsenal, 45

Burnley, 40

Leicester City, 37

Watford, 36

Everton, 34

Bournemouth, 33

Brighton & Hove Albion, 31

Swansea City, 30

West Ham United, 30

Huddersfield Town, 30

Newcastle United, 29

Southampton, 28

Crystal Palace, 27

Stoke City, 27

West Bromwich Albion, 20

For the full standings, visit WhoScored.com

Premier League Top Scorers

Harry Kane, Spurs: 24

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 24

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 21

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 15

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 13

Roberto Firmino, Liverpool: 13

Jamie Vardy, Leicester: 13

Recap

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Liverpool were not at their best as they claimed the points against Newcastle, but the Magpies could not contain the hosts' dynamic attacking line-up.

Salah's incredible goalscoring form continued as he calmly buried his shot shortly before half-time, and the visitors failed to react as Liverpool cantered through the encounter.

Sadio Mane doubled the lead 10 minutes after the restart, and Magpies boss Rafa Benitez had no answer as his forwards stumbled in attack.

The victory sees the Reds jump above Manchester United into second, with the Red Devils set to travel to Crystal Palace on Monday.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Spurs put distance between themselves and fifth-placed Chelsea, as Son made an impact at Wembley Stadium.

The 25-year-old forward made it 10 goals for the current Premier League season, with the South Korea international continuing to improve his reputation.

Kane and Dele Alli remained menacing at the home of English football, but it was their attacking partner who scored the goals.

Son struck midway through the first half for the opener, and he killed the game after 54 minutes as the Terriers failed to defend their lines.

ESPN's Ben Pearce highlighted Son's current form:

Swansea were imperious as they despatched West Ham with ease, and Hammers manager David Moyes will be worried by what he saw in South Wales.

Ki Sung-Yong opened the floodgates after just eight minutes, and the east Londoners collapsed like a deck of cards.

Mike van der Hoorn doubled the advantage after 32 minutes, as Andy King wrapped up the points from close range immediate after half-time.

Jordan Ayew converted a penalty shortly after the hour mark for the hosts, making it 4-0, but Michail Antonio grabbed a late consolation for the stricken visitors.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Burnley's resilience at home was maintained after a 2-1 victory against Everton, as the Toffees continue to have a difficult campaign.

Cenk Tosun's 20th-minute goal gave Everton the perfect start, but Ashley Barnes coolly slotted home for the equaliser after 56 minutes.

The home side chased the three points and were rewarded, as Chris Wood headed the winner with 10 minutes remaining.

The Turf Moor club consolidate seventh in the table and hold just five points fewer than Arsenal for the season.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Mahrez's name was sung from the stands at the King Power Stadium against Bournemouth, with the attacker saving his team with a goal in injury time.

Marc Albrighton had fouled Joshua King in the penalty area after 35 minutes, allowing the forward to pick himself up off the floor to open the scoring from the spot.

The Cherries believed they had done enough to collect the points, but Mahrez's blockbuster free-kick curled home after 97 minutes of play.

Troy Deeney's goal was enough for Watford, as West Brom stare relegation in the face after a 1-0 defeat on the road.

The striker grabbed the vital goal with 13 minutes left, lifting the ball over goalkeeper Ben Foster to send the home crowd wild.