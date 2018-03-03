Aaron Rodgers Contract Extension Reportedly Unlikely Until Kirk Cousins Signs

Elsa/Getty Images

A contract extension for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly won't be completed until Washington Redskins QB Kirk Cousins, who's slated to become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL league year begins March 14, signs his deal.

On Saturday, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports noted he'd heard the sides are "extremely close," but nothing will likely be finalized until they see the parameters of Cousins' contract.

During a media session this week at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said a Rodgers extension would clearly be a key factor moving forward .

"We'd certainly like to get it done sooner rather than later," he told reporters. "When you have the best player in the National Football League, it's not going to be inexpensive. Obviously Aaron is a high priority, he's a great player, and that should take care of itself at some point."

When asked by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk whether he'd like it to happen before Cousins and New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees signed, Gutekunst replied with a laugh and said, "That would be nice."

Of course, there's little incentive for Rodgers to ink a new pact before the other big names do. He's under contract through the 2019 season and has enough leverage to push for the NFL's highest-paying deal.

Although the Packers quarterback hasn't commented on a possible extension this offseason, he discussed the situation prior to the 2017 campaign, per Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal.

"Well, that stuff usually takes care of itself, and I have a fantastic agent, he does a great job. He worries about that stuff," Rodgers said. "When it comes to setting the market values, I let that stuff take care of itself. I know my value in this league, and I know the team appreciates me."

While Rodgers was limited to seven games last season because of a collarbone injury, his 103.8 career passer rating is the highest mark in NFL history.