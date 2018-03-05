Liverpool vs. Porto: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Liverpool welcome Porto to Anfield on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie with one foot already in the quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp's side romped to a 5-0 win in Portugal in the first leg, and with such a healthy lead it will take a monumental upset to prevent the Reds from progressing to the next round.

Here's a look at how you can watch the game and a preview of Tuesday's clash.

Date: Tuesday, March 6

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), Fox Sports 2, ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), Fox Sports Go, Watch ESPN (U.S.)

Match Preview

Liverpool have been at their attacking best in Europe this season with 23 goals scored in six group games, followed by five against Porto. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and a Sadio Mane hat-trick did the damage in Porto to put the Reds on the brink of the last eight.

Squawka Football illustrated just how effective the team have been in the final third:

Liverpool are also leading the tournament when it comes to players with the most assists and most clean sheets:

Jurgen Klopp may be tempted to rotate his side for this match but said he will play a strong team, per Andy Kelly at the Liverpool Echo. However, the Reds face fierce rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford four days later, so he could well make some changes.

The Reds are unbeaten in Europe this season and are yet to lose at Anfield in the Premier League, which highlights just how difficult a task Porto face.

However, Sergio Conceicao's team are top of the table in Portugal and unbeaten in the league. The team also responded well to their thrashing at the Estadio do Dragao, as shown by the UEFA Champions League:

Porto have won four consecutive games since their defeat to Liverpool, including a 2-1 Classico win over Sporting CP. However, they do have injury problems and could be without six key players for the trip to Anfield, per Kelly.

Football writer Colin Millar said the absence of key players may have been a factor in their first-leg result:

As Porto are already 5-0 down in the tie the visitors have only pride to play for on Thursday, and Liverpool's formidable form both in Europe and at home makes another victory for the Reds the most likely outcome.