VAR Approved on Permanent Basis by IFAB, Paves Way for Use at 2018 World Cup

The International Football Association Board confirmed on Saturday that it has "unanimously approved" the introduction of Video Assistant Referees in the game, paving the way for its use at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the summer.

After a summit on Saturday in Zurich, it was confirmed in a statement on the IFAB website that the laws of the game will be amended to accommodate the technology that the organisation believes will have "minimum interference" and "maximum benefit."

BBC Sport's Richard Conway relayed quotes from FIFA president Gianni Infantino that suggest VAR will almost certainly be in place at the World Cup in Russia:

The system has already been in use this season in Serie A and the Bundesliga, while it's also been confirmed that Ligue 1 will have VAR from 2018-19.

Conway offered an update on what this announcement means for the Premier League and potential implementation:

In a separate report, Conway added that UEFA have already made it clear VAR will not be used in the Champions League next season.

The process was present in selected matches in the League Cup and the FA Cup in English football this season, although it's not enjoyed the most straightforward of implementations.

Indeed, on Wednesday in the FA Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Rochdale, supporters were left confused as a number of decisions were assessed by the video referee. Afterwards, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino described VAR as "embarrassing."

In the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Huddersfield Town, the system was derided by fans and pundits alike again, when this image appeared on screen having been used to rule out Juan Mata's goal, per Alex Shaw of ESPN:

As the Guardian's Martha Kelner noted, there was a sense of irony about the timing of this announcement too:

It does appear as though VAR is here to stay, though, and the full inclusion of the system across all of Europe's biggest leagues doesn't feel too far away.

The World Cup will provide a forensic examination of the process. There have been major teething problems in numerous competitions accommodating VAR, although the biggest priority prior to Russia will be to find a way of letting supporters inside the stadium know what's going on.