Champions League 2018: Round-of-16 Leg 2 Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions

The UEFA Champions League returns this week, with a number of high-profile European clubs battling to keep their hopes of glory alive beyond the last 16.

One of those is last season's runners-up Juventus, who need to produce a big performance at Wembley Stadium if they are to get the better of Tottenham Hotspur. The Premier League side earned a 2-2 draw in Turin in the first leg, fighting back from two goals down to give themselves an excellent chance of qualification.

Defending champions Real Madrid are also in a strong position to progress, although Paris Saint-Germain will feel as though they are capable of overturning a 3-1 deficit in front of their own supporters.

Manchester City and Liverpool will also feature, although both are effectively through after handsome first-leg wins against inferior opposition.

Here are the matches to come over the next week and a preview of the two standout games in the coming days.

Champions League Fixtures

Tuesday, March 6

Paris Saint-Germain (1) vs. Real Madrid (3)

Liverpool (5) vs. FC Porto (0)

Wednesday, March 9

Tottenham Hotspur (2) vs. Juventus (2)

Manchester City (4) vs. FC Basel (0)

PSG vs. Real Madrid

While this encounter was billed as one of the most star-studded Champions League ties in recent memory, the second leg is set to be without some of the brightest.

Neymar will miss the match after he suffered a fractured toe against Marseille on February 25. Additionally, Kylian Mbappe was withdrawn from the midweek Coupe de France tussle with the same opposition due to a foot problem.

As noted below, if PSG are going to turn this one around, they will have to do so without their talisman:

Madrid have problems of their own, though, and both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are set to miss the match, as they haven't trained as of late, according to Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC.

Los Blancos will at least have their man for the big occasion in Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international showed how crucial he can be in big games in the previous leg, when he was on hand to net twice and help Madrid fight back from one goal down.

Per the tournament's official Twitter account, Ronaldo adores the biggest stage:

Without Neymar, it will be a challenge for PSG to turn this one around, especially given they still show naivety in the biggest games.

Madrid have appeared vulnerable at times this term, especially in defence. This one may prove to be a nervy one for them, although in the end Zinedine Zidane's players will find a way through to the last eight.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Juventus

The 2-2 draw in Turin felt like the night on which Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham came of age.

At 2-0 down, there are a number of sides in Europe that would crumble against the Italian champions. But Spurs showed immense conviction in their beliefs to claw their way back into the game, dominating the Bianconeri for long spells.

In striker Harry Kane they have a difference-maker too. As noted by 101 Great Goals, given the England international is still relatively inexperienced at this level, his performances in the Champions League have been impressive:

With two away goals in the bag and a Wembley crowd at their back in the second leg, there's no doubt Spurs are the favourites to qualify here.

Even so, it would be unwise to rule out the chances of a Juventus side that went to last year's final and have so much experience within their ranks. You can guarantee there will be no panicking from the Serie A side when they stride out at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Gonzalo Higuain netted twice for Juve in the first leg, but he is a big doubt for the return fixture due to injury, per the team's Twitter account:

If Tottenham remain composed, they should have enough to progress. They have shown throughout this campaign—beating the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund already—they are good enough to mix it with any side in Europe.

Juventus will make them sweat and are too good not to make a fight of this, but Spurs will do enough in the end.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Juventus