2018 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions Surrounding Top Players

With the NFL Scouting Combine in full swing and the allure of Penn State running back Saquon Barkley distracting NFL fans around the globe, remember there is still free agency around the corner.

And this time of year, there is going to be plenty of chatter surrounding impending free agents, with players linked to this team or that team until they sign on the dotted line for princely sums.

Below, we take a look at three players who have been in the news recently who are heading for free agency, followed by predictions for where those players land.

Broncos, Vikings Likely Options for Cousins

On Mackey and Judd on 1500 ESPN Twin Cities, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports noted that the two teams that it will come down to for quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency are the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos.

Robinson said Cousins could be set up with a three- or four-year deal worth around $30 million per season, with most of it being guaranteed.

The Broncos and Vikings have seemingly represented his most likely destinations all along. However, the New York Jets, thanks to their apparent potential to offer Cousins a blank check, did have a moment.

Cousins will want to win but also get his money. Coming off an NFC Championship appearance, with nearly $50 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, the Vikings and Cousins seem a match made in heaven.

Prediction: Minnesota Vikings

Multiple Teams Interested in Lewis, Could Receive 3-Year Deal

The New England Patriots could be set to lose one of their more dynamic playmakers in free agency.

According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, Dion Lewis could likely net a deal somewhere in the neighborhood of three years for $18 million.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported the New York Jets, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Indianapolis Colts are interested in his services.

Being a running back, Lewis could be easily wooed by the promise of millions, but staying with the Patriots on a slightly less expensive deal could be desirable.

Lewis has suffered season-ending injuries in the past, and it would make sense for him to want to capitalize on his value. The Patriots will seemingly need to offer the veteran running back quite the payday—a move they would not traditionally make.

Prediction: San Francisco 49ers

Californian Teams Set to Battle For Johnson

After playing for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, cornerback Trumaine Johnson may not need to move far following this free agency.

According to Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst, the 49ers and Raiders appear to be the teams that will go after Johnson the hardest.

Following Marcus Peters' acquisition from the Kansas City Chiefs, it's safe to say Johnson will be leaving the Rams.

Between the Oakland and San Francisco, it's clear which team has more upside heading into 2018. That's why Johnson will head to Levi's Stadium.

He will get his money and win some ball games too.

Prediction: San Francisco 49ers