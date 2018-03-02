Jerry Jones to Testify Monday in Appeal over $2M Legal Fees from Roger Goodell

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday he'll testify under oath in a Monday appeal hearing with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who wants Jones to cover legal fees the league incurred while finalizing the commish's new contract and defending the six-game suspension of Ezekiel Elliott.

Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram provided the update. Todd Archer of ESPN.com reported earlier in the week the NFL wants Jones to pay more than $2 million.

Jones had been warned by the league's compensation committee about conduct detrimental to the league after trying to prevent the completion of Goodell's extension, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post. The report also noted the decision to seek the money for league fees came "at the behest of several owners."

Meanwhile, the fight between the NFL and the Cowboys concerning Elliott's suspension, which went through an extended appeals process before getting upheld, was equally testy.

Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham of ESPN The Magazine reported in November that Jones verbally attacked Goodell after being first informed of the six-game ban in August.

"I'm gonna come after you with everything I have," Jones said. "If you think Bob Kraft came after you hard [for Deflategate], Bob Kraft is a p---y compared to what I'm going to do."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted Goodell has "final and binding power" to determine the repayment fees, but it's unclear whether the clause should have been triggered since Jones never followed through with his threat to sue the league to stop the extension.