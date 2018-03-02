Lamar Jackson Says No NFL Teams Have Asked Him to Play WR, Only QB

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Contrary to reports, Lamar Jackson has not been asked by NFL teams to move to wide receiver.

At least not according to a source in the know—Jackson himself.

Per Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly, the former Louisville Cardinals quarterback denied at the combine that teams have approached him about a position change: "No teams have asked me to play WR. Strictly quarterback."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.