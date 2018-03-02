Lamar Jackson Says No NFL Teams Have Asked Him to Play WR, Only QB

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2018

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warm up before the start of the TaxSlayer Bowl NCAA college football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Contrary to reports, Lamar Jackson has not been asked by NFL teams to move to wide receiver.

At least not according to a source in the know—Jackson himself. 

Per Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly, the former Louisville Cardinals quarterback denied at the combine that teams have approached him about a position change: "No teams have asked me to play WR. Strictly quarterback."

       

