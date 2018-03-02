Kenny Omega on Whether He Will Go to WWE: 'I Don't Want to Be a Robot'

Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kenny Omega said Friday that he has no immediate plans to jump ship to WWE.

As part of a video game live stream at Twitch headquarters in Japan along with tag team partner Kota Ibushi, Omega answered questions related to his future in wrestling.

According to Tommy Messano of Cageside Seats, Omega said he doesn't want to lose the freedom he has as a member of the New Japan roster:

"Going back to the last question everyone is asking, if I will go to WWE? Right now the answer is no. I'm just having too much fun doing what I am doing. It really means a lot to me in my profession, to feel like I'm making a difference. I don't want to be a robot. I don't want to be controlled. Even though there is a lot of great talent, some of my good friends are still in WWE. I wish them all the best, but to be able to tell the stories—the kind of stories I want to tell with who I believe are the greatest talents in the world—that's most important to me right now."

The 34-year-old Omega has been part of NJPW since 2010.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Steve Carrier of Ringside News) reported in January that Omega signed a new deal with New Japan that will keep him with the company until at least Jan. 31, 2019.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, native has done nearly everything in New Japan, as he is a two-time IWGP junior heavyweight champion, one-time IWGP intercontinental champion, one-time IWGP United States champion, one-time IWGP junior heavyweight tag team champion and two-time NEVER openweight six-man tag team champion.

Omega also won the 2016 G1 Climax and main-evented Wrestle Kingdom 11 in a classic bout with Kazuchika Okada.

More recently, Omega faced Chris Jericho in one of the headline matches of Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January.

The one major accomplishment missing from Omega's resume is winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, which may have something to do with his desire to remain in New Japan.

Omega is also key in New Japan's efforts to continue gaining popularity in North America.

While Omega was under a WWE developmental contract from 2005 through 2006 and competed in Deep South Wrestling, he is a much different performer more than a decade later.

Signing him would be a major coup for WWE, but Omega's comments suggest he may require some assurances from a creative perspective before making the move to the biggest professional wrestling company in the world.

