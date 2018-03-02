Russell Wilson Strikes Out in Yankees Spring Training Debut vs. Braves

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Russell Wilson made his first appearance in a professional baseball game since 2011 on Friday, and his first at-bat went as you might expect for someone who hadn't stepped into the box against live pitching in nearly seven years.

Wilson—wearing No. 73—led off the fifth inning against Atlanta Braves southpaw Max Fried. After working a 2-2 count, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback went down swinging:

Even though he went down on strikes, the George M. Steinbrenner Field crowd showed Wilson some love as he made his way back to the dugout.

It's unrealistic to expect someone who is focused on his NFL career to step onto the diamond for the first time in years and pick up a hit in his first plate appearance. No matter how much he still works on his swing, nothing can prepare a hitter for live pitching.

Despite being a part of the Texas Rangers organization for a handful of years, he never once appeared in a spring training game. His last professional at-bat came in June 2011, when he was a member of the Colorado Rockies organization. There was talk that he might see action for the Yankees, but it didn't become a reality until Friday.

A .229 career minor league hitter, Wilson has not given up on his dream. He even has the blessing of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, who said he doesn't "think there is anything wrong" with the signal-caller playing another sport during the offseason.

Wilson's Yankees debut may not have gone the way he had hoped, but perhaps the team will give him more opportunities as the spring progresses.