Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jorginho and Alisson

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly ready to target a pair of Serie A stars in the summer, with Napoli midfielder Jorginho and Roma goalkeeper Alisson on their transfer agenda.

According to website UOL (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), the Reds are ready to move for the Brazilian-born pair, as they've each enjoyed exceptional seasons in the Italian top flight.

The piece suggested Jorginho is a "priority" for Liverpool, as they're keen to replace Emre Can with a quality option. The German's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

"Jorginho himself believes it's time for a new challenge at a new league, but it doesn't necessarily mean that he will be on a hurry to move," Sposito wrote. "The player is said to be focused on the end of Napoli's season, since the club finally have the chance to lift the league trophy after so many years."

The same report added that Liverpool are leading Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the pursuit of Alisson, making him one of a "Serie A pack" of players the Reds are targeting.

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Interest in Jorginho would be intriguing for the Merseyside club, as he's been sensational for Napoli in the 2017-18 season. As these numbers from WhoScored.com show from earlier in the campaign, he's vital for his possession-hungry team:

Jorginho is a classic "regista," meaning he's comfortable sitting at the base of midfield and orchestrating attacks for his side.

The Italy international is always seeking to take the ball from his goalkeeper or centre-backs and is charged with finding the Napoli forwards in dangerous positions. He's adept at doing so, whether that be with delicate passes between the lines or with raking passes out to the flanks.

Losing him would be a big blow for the Partenopei, although he'd be an ideal fit for a Liverpool side that love to play incisive attacking football. As noted by journalist Jack Sear, the Reds have been linked with him for a while, too:

For many, Liverpool's top priority in the summer should be a goalkeeper, and as such, plenty who frequent Anfield will be pleased to see continued links with Alisson.

The stopper has been exceptional this term, regularly bailing out a Roma team, which is defensively flimsy, with some smart work between the sticks. Additionally, Alisson is quick off his line and calm with the ball at his feet.

Journalist David Amoyal summed up what has been an intriguing season for the Brazil international:

Loris Karius is enjoying a strong run of form for Liverpool after manager Jurgen Klopp handed him a starting berth. However, you sense he still needs to prove himself over a longer timeframe before he fully convinces the Reds boss.

With Naby Keita arriving in the summer from RB Leipzig, Liverpool's midfield will be in excellent order regardless of whether Can leaves or not. Even so, the arrival of Jorginho would give the hub of the team an exciting new dimension.