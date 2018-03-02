Jim Kelly to Have Jaw Reconstructed After Oral Cancer Returns

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly said Friday he will undergo reconstructive surgery on his jaw at the end of the month after announcing his oral cancer has returned.

Speaking to WGRZ's Scott Levin, Kelly said doctors "will reconstruct his upper jaw using his part of his fibula and blood vessels from his leg" in a procedure that will improve his quality of life.

According to WGRZ, the surgery "will close a large interior hole in his jaw where it was operated on a few years ago."

"As our family has faced many trials and triumphs throughout the years, you have blessed us with your prayers. We are asking for those prayers once again," Kelly said Thursday, per WGRZ. "With all of you by my side, we will fight and win this battle together."

Kelly was initially diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in 2013 and underwent surgery that removed a portion of his jaw. He had been cancer-free since September 2014 following radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Jim Kelly and his impending battle with cancer," the Buffalo Bills said in a statement. "Jim is a tough and courageous man and we know he will fight this battle with strength and determination. The Buffalo Bills will support the Kelly family during this trying time and we ask our fans to pray for the family as Jim begins the treatment process and the road to recovery."