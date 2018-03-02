Baker Mayfield Says He'd 'Love' If Browns Draft Him, Can Turn Around Franchise

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield continued his push to become the Cleveland Browns' franchise quarterback Friday when speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

"I'd love that," Mayfield said of potentially being selected by the Browns. "First things first, they'd get a winner. If anybody's gonna turn that franchise around, it'd be me. I'd be able to put it in the right direction. They're close. They're very close. They have the right pieces. I think they just need one guy at quarterback to make that difference."

Mayfield expressed a similar sentiment in January in an interview with 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland.

"I'll do everything I can do to win," he said. "Everything for my team and the coaching staff. They're going to get the biggest competitor they've ever seen."

When asked about Johnny Manziel comparisons, Mayfield distanced himself from the former Browns first-round pick. "People forget that he's a talented football player," Mayfield said. "When it comes to that comparison, it's not my favorite at all. We're two completely different people. He's said it, I've said it.''

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner also pushed back against the perception that he's too small to thrive at the next level after measuring a shade under 6'1" on Thursday.

"Height doesn't matter," Mayfield said Friday. "If you have something to say about that, I have three years of tape you can watch."

As a senior, Mayfield completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Browns, who have long been searching for stability under center, own picks No. 1 and No. 4 in the first round.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Mayfield listed as his fourth-ranked quarterback behind Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen and projected him to the Miami Dolphins at No. 11 overall in his latest mock draft.