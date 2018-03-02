Saquon Barkley Shines in Vertical Jump, 40-Yard Dash at 2018 NFL Combine

Saquon Barkley Shines in Vertical Jump, 40-Yard Dash at 2018 NFL CombineMarch 2, 2018
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley has showcased why he might be the most complete player in the 2018 NFL draft with a dominant showing during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Barkley tied Georgia's Nick Chubb for the most bench-press reps among rushers with 29 on Thursday. He backed that up Friday with a 41-inch vertical leap and an unofficial 4.41-second 40-yard dash.
Rich Eisen of NFL Network discussed the Nittany Lions standout's physical prowess:
Rich Eisen @richeisen
How remarkable a 2018 Combine is @saquonb21 already having before his 40? He followed his 29 reps of 225 with a 41-inch vertical leap. The only player with 25+ reps/40+ vert at the 2017 Combine: @MylesLGarrett, the eventual first overall pick.2018-3-2 18:15:02
The NFL passed along a look at his blazing run in the 40:
NFL @NFL
SPEED. @saquonb21 runs a 4.41u 40-yard dash! @PennStateFball #NFLCombine 📺: @nflnetwork https://t.co/5g3rLNF7Q02018-3-2 18:33:01
Barkley's success at Penn State—including 5,038 yards from scrimmage and 51 offensive touchdowns across three seasons—combined with his eye-popping display at the combine may force the Cleveland Browns to consider using the first overall pick on him April 26.
He was asked about that possibility during Thursday's media session and didn't shy away from the potential challenge, saying, "That'd be awesome."
"If you go to a team like that, obviously, they've had some rough years, but I think they're just a couple of pieces away," he told reporters. "They do have a lot of young talent. They've brought in a new offensive coordinator. They only won one game, but they were in a lot of games."
Cleveland also badly needs a quarterback to jump-start its rebuild, but there's a lot more depth at that position than running back. The front office could grab Barkley first overall and then choose from the remaining QBs when it's on the clock with the fourth choice.
The Ringer provided a combine comparison between the two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, the No. 4 pick in the 2016 draft:
The Ringer @ringer
For perspective: Saquon Barkley: 6’0. 233 lbs. 41-inch vertical. 4.41 40-yard dash. Ezekiel Elliott: 6'0. 225 lbs. 31-inch vertical. 4.47 40-yard dash.2018-3-2 18:42:22
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller noted Barkley was also impressing teams behind closed doors in Indy:
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
On and off the track, Saquon Barkley is winning the Combine so far. Excellent athlete and he's wowing teams in interviews.2018-3-2 18:38:53
All told, it's becoming harder to envision a scenario where Barkley doesn't come off the board inside the top five. He'd be a strong consideration for both the New York Giants at No. 2 and the Indianapolis Colts at No. 3 if the Browns don't take him at the top spot.
Lamar Jackson Refutes WR Report: 'I'm Strictly a QB'