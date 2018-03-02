Saquon Barkley Shines in Vertical Jump, 40-Yard Dash at 2018 NFL Combine

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley has showcased why he might be the most complete player in the 2018 NFL draft with a dominant showing during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Barkley tied Georgia's Nick Chubb for the most bench-press reps among rushers with 29 on Thursday. He backed that up Friday with a 41-inch vertical leap and an unofficial 4.41-second 40-yard dash.

Rich Eisen of NFL Network discussed the Nittany Lions standout's physical prowess:

The NFL passed along a look at his blazing run in the 40:

Barkley's success at Penn State—including 5,038 yards from scrimmage and 51 offensive touchdowns across three seasons—combined with his eye-popping display at the combine may force the Cleveland Browns to consider using the first overall pick on him April 26.

He was asked about that possibility during Thursday's media session and didn't shy away from the potential challenge, saying, "That'd be awesome."

"If you go to a team like that, obviously, they've had some rough years, but I think they're just a couple of pieces away," he told reporters. "They do have a lot of young talent. They've brought in a new offensive coordinator. They only won one game, but they were in a lot of games."

Cleveland also badly needs a quarterback to jump-start its rebuild, but there's a lot more depth at that position than running back. The front office could grab Barkley first overall and then choose from the remaining QBs when it's on the clock with the fourth choice.

The Ringer provided a combine comparison between the two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, the No. 4 pick in the 2016 draft:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller noted Barkley was also impressing teams behind closed doors in Indy:

All told, it's becoming harder to envision a scenario where Barkley doesn't come off the board inside the top five. He'd be a strong consideration for both the New York Giants at No. 2 and the Indianapolis Colts at No. 3 if the Browns don't take him at the top spot.