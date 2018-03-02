DeAndre Jordan on Clippers Future: 'I Hope I Can Play Another 10 Years Here'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan has the opportunity to become a free agent this offseason, but he says he wants a long-term future with the Clips.

Jordan told Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports: "I'm here and that's what I'm focused on. I'm excited. Like I told somebody the other day, I hope I can play another 10 years here. That's what I'm focused on now."

Jordan was the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline since he has a player option for the 2018-19 season.

Jordan was the only member of the Clippers' "Big Three" to survive L.A.'s roster purge. The team traded Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets during the offseason, while Blake Griffin got dealt to the Detroit Pistons in January.

The 29-year-old veteran suggested the trades didn't do much to impact his mindset: "I don't think anything is too dramatic about it. It was a lot going on. But I just tried to keep my head and roll with whatever happened."

Jordan has remained productive as part of the revamped Clippers with averages of 11.6 points, 14.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks per game this season.

He stands to be a highly sought-after commodity in free agency if he tests the market, but Jordan insisted he isn't focused on that:

"My name has been mentioned [in trades] for the past few years. So I'm not really tripping on that. I really don't give a [expletive] at this point. I'm just playing, man, staying locked into the game, playing as hard as I can for this organization because I love this team. And I love where we're at and the group of guys that I'm playing with, so that's what makes me happy."

Even with Paul and Griffin out of the picture, the Clippers are firmly in the playoff race.

They currently trail the Denver Nuggets by a half-game for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a record of 32-28.

Jordan has become their centerpiece player, but he is surrounded by depth and versatility. Players such as Lou Williams, Tobias Harris, Danilo Gallinari and Austin Rivers have performed effectively in their respective roles.

The Clippers may lack the star power they once had, but they are enjoying some success with their new mix of players after a much-needed retooling process.